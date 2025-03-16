We Tried 4 Of Costco's Kirkland Signature Brand Olive Oils, And This Was The Best

Olive oil is one of the most versatile items in any kitchen. Whether you're using it for roasting, drizzling, or dipping, olive oil is a beautiful addition to any dish. But that comes at a cost. As the price of groceries increases, it is natural to start looking for a lower price on certain household staple items, such as olive oil. Enter Costco. Costco, in particular its Kirkland signature brand, is known for offering high quality items in large quantities for lower prices than competitors offer. Of course, Costco has scale economy on its side, which helps.

Costco is not known, however, for offering selection. So, if you find yourself in the olive oil aisle at Costco, you might be surprised to find out that Costco has more than one Kirkland Signature olive oil available. As of the time of this article, Costco has four Kirkland Signature olive oils from varying regions. Three are extra virgin olive oil, which is considered higher quality than those labeled simply as virgin olive oil or olive oil. The fourth is made with a combination of refined and extra virgin olive oil.

Each olive oil has its positives and negatives. But there can be only one ruler. I have ranked the four Kirkland Signature olive oils to determine which one is the best. I took into account taste, size, and price to find which olive oil is the perfect combination of quality and value.

