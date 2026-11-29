Aldi is known for being a great spot for offering lower-cost products in a smaller footprint than other traditional grocery stores. The store's private label items and tested-and-approved Aldi Finds help to make it a budget destination for pantry, fridge, and freezer staples. Aldi's Nature's Nectar (perhaps a grocery store brand you've never heard of), Bake Shop, AurAqua, Park Street Deli, and more are just a few of the brand names you will see in the store that are under the same umbrella. Another one of those — Friendly Farms — is found in the dairy section, with multiple milk options. The Ultra-Filtered 2% Reduced Fat Friendly Farms Milk, is touted as a dupe for the Fairlife equivalent at a cheaper price. But where does this milk come from?

The label on Aldi's Friendly Farms milk products doesn't specify where it comes from, but there is a REAL Seal, meaning the milk was produced on a dairy farm in the U.S. and is 100% cows milk. Luckily there is a way to find out exactly where a jug of milk comes from (no matter where you buy it from). Where is my Milk from? is an online tool that uses the code on a carton of milk to determine its origins. This special set of numbers is usually on top of a milk container, starts with two numbers, and is then followed by one to five numbers or letters.