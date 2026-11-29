Who Supplies Aldi With Friendly Farms Milk In The Midwest?
Aldi is known for being a great spot for offering lower-cost products in a smaller footprint than other traditional grocery stores. The store's private label items and tested-and-approved Aldi Finds help to make it a budget destination for pantry, fridge, and freezer staples. Aldi's Nature's Nectar (perhaps a grocery store brand you've never heard of), Bake Shop, AurAqua, Park Street Deli, and more are just a few of the brand names you will see in the store that are under the same umbrella. Another one of those — Friendly Farms — is found in the dairy section, with multiple milk options. The Ultra-Filtered 2% Reduced Fat Friendly Farms Milk, is touted as a dupe for the Fairlife equivalent at a cheaper price. But where does this milk come from?
The label on Aldi's Friendly Farms milk products doesn't specify where it comes from, but there is a REAL Seal, meaning the milk was produced on a dairy farm in the U.S. and is 100% cows milk. Luckily there is a way to find out exactly where a jug of milk comes from (no matter where you buy it from). Where is my Milk from? is an online tool that uses the code on a carton of milk to determine its origins. This special set of numbers is usually on top of a milk container, starts with two numbers, and is then followed by one to five numbers or letters.
Midwest Aldi stores get milk from various dairy farms
If you are in the Midwest, it is likely the Friendly Farms milk sold at Aldi is supplied from an area not too far from you. The website Aldi Reviewer says a container purchased comes from East Side Jersey Dairy in southern Illinois. Another site, James' Ordinary Guy Reviews, used whereismymilkfrom.com to discover milk is either produced from a dairy plant in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Iowa that's operated by Kemps Dairy, a subsidiary company under the Dairy Farmers of America. One Aldi shopper posted on Reddit that milk they purchased in Florida came from a dairy plant in Cortland, New York. So the consensus is that there is no one place Aldi sources its Friendly Farms milk from, whether you are in the Midwest or not.
Interestingly enough, James' Ordinary Guy Reviews also investigated the origins of another grocery store's brand of milk, searched its code online, and found it was also produced at a Kemps facility, but not the same one as the Aldi milk. That puts the quality of Aldi's cheap milk options in line with other, more expansive brands. A gallon of Friendly Farms 2% Reduced Fat Milk at Aldi is $3, while the same gallon of Kroger's in-store brand is $3.50 (varies by location a little).