Aldi's Friendly Farms Ultra-Filtered Milk Is The Fairlife Dupe We Didn't Know We Needed

Nowadays, it can seem like everything in the grocery store (and beyond) is protein-ified. Starbucks is releasing its protein-spiked cold foam, and you can find protein-added versions of everything from tortillas to Greek yogurts lining the aisles of wherever you shop. The downside that I've personally found with these higher-protein products is that their taste and texture are never exactly the same as the "normal" product, and it can be hard to justify sacrificing taste for a couple extra grams of macros. However, the one secret way to add more protein into your coffee, breakfast, or whatever-you-use-milk-for routine — without having to settle for a product that tastes very different from its non-high-protein iteration — is by using Fairlife rather than regular milk.

Fairlife, a longer-lasting, ultra-filtered milk product, can be found in stores across the country. The extra step in the filtration process cuts the sugar content and increases its protein — all without disrupting its flavor. And customers seeking a higher-protein diet (like myself) have been picking up what it's been putting down, even if it costs significantly more than regular milk. While Fairlife has been building its empire, though, another brand has been waiting in the wings.

Budget grocer Aldi recently released its Friendly Farms lactose-free ultra-filtered milk to compete with Coca-Cola's Fairlife. I wanted to see if everyone's favorite discount store could make a milk that rivaled the taste, texture, and price of the ultra-filtered milk I've come to know, love, and keep stocked in my fridge at all times.

