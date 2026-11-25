It's easy enough to throw together the same old thing when it comes to appetizers for your next get together. But if you want to take your party snacks to the next level, it's worth thinking like a professional; in this case, world-renowned chefs like Jacques Pépin who've elevated familiar dishes. He's spoken out about a simple but effective poaching tip for shrimp cocktail that adds a flavorful boost to the classic app: doing it in a homemade stock infused by shrimp shells and other vibrant ingredients.

Pépin demonstrated the technique in an Instagram video, which begins with shelling the large shrimp, then combining the shells in a saucepan with water, red pepper flakes, herbs de Provence, white wine vinegar, and chopped onion. The mixture is boiled, then strained to remove the shells and other large ingredients. The liquid is returned to the pan and used to gently poach the shrimp, leaving them plump and infused with extra flavor. As a bonus, a small amount of the delicious poaching liquid can be served alongside the shrimp as a dipping sauce to complement the traditional cocktail sauce.