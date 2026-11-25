Take This Party Appetizer Up A Level With Jacques Pépin's Poaching Tip
It's easy enough to throw together the same old thing when it comes to appetizers for your next get together. But if you want to take your party snacks to the next level, it's worth thinking like a professional; in this case, world-renowned chefs like Jacques Pépin who've elevated familiar dishes. He's spoken out about a simple but effective poaching tip for shrimp cocktail that adds a flavorful boost to the classic app: doing it in a homemade stock infused by shrimp shells and other vibrant ingredients.
Pépin demonstrated the technique in an Instagram video, which begins with shelling the large shrimp, then combining the shells in a saucepan with water, red pepper flakes, herbs de Provence, white wine vinegar, and chopped onion. The mixture is boiled, then strained to remove the shells and other large ingredients. The liquid is returned to the pan and used to gently poach the shrimp, leaving them plump and infused with extra flavor. As a bonus, a small amount of the delicious poaching liquid can be served alongside the shrimp as a dipping sauce to complement the traditional cocktail sauce.
Don't forget the cocktail sauce
While cooking shrimp using this innovative method is undoubtedly the foundation of a strong dish, it's critical not to forget the other element of the name: the cocktail sauce. There's no single recipe for this pungent tomato-based concoction, with ingredients varying from Jacque Pépin's ketchup, sriracha, horseradish, and rice vinegar mixture to our zesty cocktail sauce recipe, which includes Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice, instead. With small tweaks to your poaching liquid, you can even improve your efforts at Mexican-inspired shrimp cocktail, a saucy, veggie-infused twist on the dish.
This is by no means the only expert-level trick from Pépin, such as the innovative use of croutons as a unique, crunchy ingredient to add to scrambled eggs. Still, this poaching tip stands out as straightforward, quick, and flavorful. On Instagram, commenters were intrigued, using terms like "wonderful" and "marvelous." Others noted they'd never seen the broth serving trick before, while others mentioned making this for the holidays.