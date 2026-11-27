Aldi Vs Sam's Club: Who Has The More Affordable Pre-Shredded Rotisserie Chicken?
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During a busy week, rotisserie chicken is one of the most practical grab-and-go meals. It's quick, easy, hearty, versatile, budget-friendly, and easily feeds a group. You can also repurpose it in the days that follow with recipes like chicken salad, leftover rotisserie chicken soup, or a Southern-style chicken salad sandwich. To add to this staple's simplicity, both Aldi and Sam's Club offer pre-shredded rotisserie chicken options, cutting out the legwork required to break down a whole bird for serving. But which one is worth the price?
Each 16-ounce container of Aldi's Rotisserie Style Pulled Chicken generally sells for around $7.69, averaging $0.48 per ounce. Member's Mark Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, available at Sam's Club, offers a 32-ounce two-pack bundle of shredded chicken, with each container holding 16 ounces. The set generally sells for around $12.97, averaging $0.41 per ounce. While both items offer over 15 grams of protein per serving, Sam's Club is the clear winner, offering 11 servings in each pack — and shoppers heartily agree.
Why shoppers value pulled rotisserie chicken from Sam's Club over Aldi
Sam's Club shoppers commonly praise the store's two-pack approach, as it gives them the option to serve one container of chicken and freeze the other for future use. This two-in-one perspective is worth noting when meal planning on a budget. By contrast, several shoppers expressed in a Reddit thread that, given the price point in particular, they were disappointed by the taste and "incredibly dry" texture of Aldi's pre-shredded chicken. Over on Instagram, commenters praised the pulled rotisserie chicken from Sam's Club as a quick way to get dinner on the table, calling it "delicious" and well worth it "for those days or events that you need something easy."
While some shoppers find it difficult to justify a packaging upcharge when they could simply buy a whole rotisserie chicken for less, many opt for ease, with one Facebook user commenting, "I don't think 2 lb for $13 is bad at all. And I certainly can't stand [pulling] it myself so I probably would go with this." Sometimes you just don't have enough time or energy to debone an entire bird, so the next time you're in a pinch and looking for some budget-friendly protein, the pulled rotisserie chicken from Sam's Club offers great quality and value.