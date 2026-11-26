If you want to make the most of your Five Guys order, why not get the best of both worlds? Even though the chain makes you choose between the classically salted fries and the Cajun style, the latter can be quite strong and spicy. So, if you want to mix things up, go half and half — or rather, simply try your hand at the heat first, then order your fries Five Guys style with some separate Cajun seasoning on the side.

Five Guys Cajun seasoning is made with a mix of spices, including paprika, celery salt, cayenne, white pepper, oregano, rapeseed oil, and garlic, and is hardly a trade secret: It uses the McCormick-brand Cajun spice. Its delicious flavor, unsurprisingly, makes it one of the most popular orders at Five Guys. While taste is subjective, the Cajun seasoning definitely adds a certain je ne sais quoi to your order, which can pair especially well with a Five Guys cheeseburger. The spice cuts through any grease from the cheese and elevates your meal with its sharpness.

Asking for Cajun seasoning separately is not an official Five Guys menu request, but seems to be endorsed by customers and self-described employees. On one Reddit thread, it seems to be a suggested hack for those worried of their fries being over-seasoned. Since the fries are often shared (and the company is known to add an extra serving of fries to your bag) this can be a good idea if your dinner companion can't handle the heat so well.