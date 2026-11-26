5 Ordering Tips For The Best Five Guys Fries
Five Guys' fries are no joke. Ever since the chain first opened its doors in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia, it has made the spuds one of the central parts of its menu — and an even bigger part of its appeal. Not only are their portions genuinely enormous (one of the reasons why Five Guys is so expensive for a fast food chain) but they're also distinctively made, being freshly cut rather than pre-made and frozen. They're also fried twice in special fryers using peanut oil, which contributes to their crispy exterior and squidgy, almost mashed potato-like interior. When the standard offering is already so delicious, it can be hard to think of ways to enhance them further. However, we have more than a few ideas on how to optimize your order.
To start with, the biggest customization offered by Five Guys is being able to choose the specific seasoning on the fries themselves. You can pick either the classic style, which is just light salt, or the somewhat spicier Cajun Style. Moreover, you can choose from their Little, Regular, and Large portion sizes (mind you, they are genuinely enormous — even a Little comes in at 8 ounces and 526 calories). Ultimately, making the best of your fries order is about knowing how best to play with what the Five Guys' kitchens can offer you.
Order your fries with Cajun seasoning on the side
If you want to make the most of your Five Guys order, why not get the best of both worlds? Even though the chain makes you choose between the classically salted fries and the Cajun style, the latter can be quite strong and spicy. So, if you want to mix things up, go half and half — or rather, simply try your hand at the heat first, then order your fries Five Guys style with some separate Cajun seasoning on the side.
Five Guys Cajun seasoning is made with a mix of spices, including paprika, celery salt, cayenne, white pepper, oregano, rapeseed oil, and garlic, and is hardly a trade secret: It uses the McCormick-brand Cajun spice. Its delicious flavor, unsurprisingly, makes it one of the most popular orders at Five Guys. While taste is subjective, the Cajun seasoning definitely adds a certain je ne sais quoi to your order, which can pair especially well with a Five Guys cheeseburger. The spice cuts through any grease from the cheese and elevates your meal with its sharpness.
Asking for Cajun seasoning separately is not an official Five Guys menu request, but seems to be endorsed by customers and self-described employees. On one Reddit thread, it seems to be a suggested hack for those worried of their fries being over-seasoned. Since the fries are often shared (and the company is known to add an extra serving of fries to your bag) this can be a good idea if your dinner companion can't handle the heat so well.
Ask for less salt to manage the sodium — and taste the fries
Five Guys is known for being liberal with the salt shaker, but not everyone likes their food quite as savory. And with good reason, too — reports from the CDC suggests that most people eat too much salt, with over 90% of U.S. adults (per Time) regularly exceeding the suggested daily limit. While it's not an officially recognized restaurant practice, customer reports suggest it's possible at certain locations to ask for your fries unsalted or with less salt.
When you factor in that even a Little order of Five Guys fries can contain 531 mg of sodium — a pretty hefty dose for a mere side dish — this small hack can sneakily cut your salt intake considerably.
As we know, too much salt can aggravate cardiovascular issues like high blood pressure. While fast food restaurants aren't generally known for their heart-healthy approach, that isn't to say you can't make health-conscious choices while also improving the flavor of your fries. It isn't just a dietary decision either: Less salt can help you better appreciate the potato-forward flavor of the fries, especially since their distinctive peanut oil cooking method infuses them with a particularly soft, delicate texture. You can then adjust the amount of salt you decide to subsequently add to your fries, especially if you're already dipping them in heavily flavored sauces.
Try your hand with malt vinegar rather than ketchup
Fries with ketchup are a match made in fast food heaven, but sometimes it's fun to switch things up, especially when you have more condiments at hand than the vinegary tomato sauce we love to slather our fried spuds with. Enter malt vinegar, a richly tangy condiment made from the fermentation of germinated barley grains, and a staple of British fast food served at fish-and-chip shops and greasy spoon cafes.
Five Guys not only offers malt vinegar as a dressing, but openly endorses its use, even posting in celebration of National Vinegar Day on Facebook. The sharp acidity of the vinegar cuts through the oiliness and fluffy center of the fries and any fattiness in the burger, offering a bright, tangy kick that complements your meal exquisitely. Moreover, unlike some creamier condiments, like mayo or mustard, it doesn't overpower the fries, allowing you to taste them all the way through.
The trick, as with any stronger sauce, is to go easy at first — apply it too generously, and you'll cough your way through a soggy set of fries with anoverwhelmingly vinegary taste. And as an important note, malt vinegar typically contains gluten, so it's worth bearing that in mind before grabbing the bottle.
Add your fries inside your burger
British cuisine has offered us many delicacies, from the sophisticated delights of afternoon tea to the joys of fish and chips and a good morning fry-up. But if there's one underrated classic, it's a chip butty, in which you use your fries (called chips in the U.K.) as a sandwich filling, more often than not with your choice of sauce, such as curry, gravy, ketchup, or malt vinegar. It's a working-class favorite, so the carb-on-carb combo is certainly not for the faint of heart. Still, it's simple, no-frills culinary indulgence at its best — and a little DIY hack you can apply to your Five Guys order.
Consider getting one of the classic Five Guys burgers (a cheeseburger or bacon cheeseburger works especially well) and then wedging some of your fries inside it for extra flavor, crunch, and texture. Given the sheer size of your typical fries order, you'll almost definitely be left with more than enough fries to enjoy on the side as well. While Five Guys, unlike many other burger chains, doesn't typically offer a classic fries-and-burger combo deal, you can check to see if there are any promos on offer and make the most of them. As of January 2025, a $12.99 promotion known as the Classic Combo was tested in 177 locations, and involved a deal with Little Fries, a Little Burger or Cheeseburger, and a 16-ounce drink of choice.
Dip your fries in a signature Five Guys milkshake
If there's one thing on the Five Guys menu that's almost as renowned as its enormous portions of fries, it's the equally sizeable and delicious Five Guys milkshakes. These are bona fide meals in and of themselves, with a plain vanilla milkshake coming in at a whopping 670 calories (more than a Little fries portion as well as many fast food chain burgers, including a McDonald's Big Mac). If you're feeling more creative, you can try your hand at the ultimate fast food experience by using your milkshake as a dip for your fries. While not officially acknowledged as an add-on by Five Guys themselves, it's long-established customer practice in U.S. fast food culture, with some chains — like Wendy's — even directly recommending it.
This particular sweet-and-salty pairing is certainly an acquired taste. But when Five Guys asked the question on Facebook back in 2023, some fans were decidedly enthusiastic. "If you don't dip your fries in a Five Guy's shake... you're doing it wrong," one Facebook user stated. When mulling over which of the available milkshake flavors to pick, vanilla gives you a blank canvas — a mild, delicately sweet profile that can be a satisfying complement to your meal as a whole.
If you want to take things in a bolder direction, both caramel or chocolate provide a more intense flavor, although one that some could find clashes with the savoriness of the fries. For a mix worth considering, Cajun-style and vanilla complement each other well, as the creaminess of the shake cools down the heat from the fries. Alternatively, a caramel shake with peanut butter enhances the fries' own flavor, especially as they're already cooked in peanut oil.