Where would we be without Tupperware containers to store our leftovers, make meal prepping possible, and prevent cookies from going stale? When we do our loved ones a favor by bringing soup to their house when they're sick or prepare effortless heat-and-eat meals when a baby is on the way, we rely on plastic storage containers to preserve food and fit conveniently in the fridge or freezer. What grew into a massive empire is now threatened with extinction.

Unless you've heard the news about Tupperware filing for bankruptcy, you may not even guess that such an iconic brand has ever faced trouble. However, 2020 brought major trouble for the company, and Tupperware clung to hope until it finally filed for bankruptcy in 2024. There's a ton of fascinating history between Tupperware's invention in the 1940s and today. Crack open the lid to discover how this brand became a household name and then watched its empire crumble.