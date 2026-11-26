Give Your KFC Chicken Sandwich A Savory Flavor Boost By Ordering This One Extra Thing
KFC may have a lot of competition when it comes to fried chicken, but there's one item on the menu that sets it apart from other fast food franchises — the Classic Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich consists of an extra-crispy chicken breast filet on a toasted brioche bun topped with pickles and real mayonnaise. However, there's one KFC side that will instantly boost the flavor of a Classic Chicken Sandwich, and that is the Signature Brown Gravy.
Along with biscuits, coleslaw, and sweet corn, KFC's gravy is one of the brand's most popular sides and typically adds around $3 to the sandwich's roughly $5.50, depending on location. Adding KFC gravy to a chicken sandwich is one of many tips to make KFC chicken better, with KFC's TikTok account getting in on the action too. Gravy is savory and salty, so combining it with tangy mayonnaise already on the sandwich will immediately give it a richer flavor. You can either dip your sandwich in the tub or drizzle the gravy directly onto the chicken filet. Pour it on carefully, and it will cling to the bread and chicken instead of dripping out — but it might still be rather messy to eat.
Why KFC's gravy is so good on the chicken sandwich
There's no denying that KFC's Signature Brown Gravy is ridiculously tasty, but exactly what goes into the franchise's much-loved side? The gravy's ingredients used to be somewhat of a mystery, but it's no longer a secret — at least in some parts of the world. In the UK, the sauce is made from a combination of something called "the Colonel's gravy mixture" and the residue of cooked, seasoned breading and drippings collected from the fryer drip trays (aka cracklings). This is according to a 2020 UK documentary called "Inside KFC at Christmas," which shows staff scraping chicken fryers for the crackling and then mixing the ingredients together before putting it into the microwave.
The original Colonel Sanders gravy recipe is no longer used at franchises in the U.S. KFC rejected the recipe because it was too time-consuming to make. According to a Redditor who claims to have a source at KFC, the recipe now consists of McCormick Instant Gravy and water, but it's unclear if crackling is added too. But regardless, KFC's tasty brown gravy is guaranteed to make your chicken sandwich even more flavorsome — and definitely finger-lickin' good.