KFC may have a lot of competition when it comes to fried chicken, but there's one item on the menu that sets it apart from other fast food franchises — the Classic Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich consists of an extra-crispy chicken breast filet on a toasted brioche bun topped with pickles and real mayonnaise. However, there's one KFC side that will instantly boost the flavor of a Classic Chicken Sandwich, and that is the Signature Brown Gravy.

Along with biscuits, coleslaw, and sweet corn, KFC's gravy is one of the brand's most popular sides and typically adds around $3 to the sandwich's roughly $5.50, depending on location. Adding KFC gravy to a chicken sandwich is one of many tips to make KFC chicken better, with KFC's TikTok account getting in on the action too. Gravy is savory and salty, so combining it with tangy mayonnaise already on the sandwich will immediately give it a richer flavor. You can either dip your sandwich in the tub or drizzle the gravy directly onto the chicken filet. Pour it on carefully, and it will cling to the bread and chicken instead of dripping out — but it might still be rather messy to eat.