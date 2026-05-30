3 Ordering Tips To Get The Best KFC Chicken

KFC may not occupy the rarefied air of elite chicken joints like Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, and Popeyes, but you can't argue with its longevity. Established in 1952 by the inimitable Colonel Harland Sanders, KFC now operates more than 30,000 locations around the globe. When probing the chain's ongoing success (despite a few obstacles), one could easily assume the chicken's crispy texture and iconic, yet mysterious, blend of 11 herbs and spices are major contributors. However, we have some hacks to make things even tastier.

Our ordering tips include asking for freshly fried chicken, adding an unlikely topping to your chicken sandwich, and turning the restaurant's coveted biscuits into an all-new meal (a secret menu item that assemble yourself). Some of our hacks require making a special request to restaurant staff, in which case politeness is key. Also, keep in mind staff may be unable to fulfill certain requests, and different locations may have different rules governing operational processes.