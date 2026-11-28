The Celebrity-Owned Winery That Started On A Family Farm
Celebrity-owned alcohol brands are nothing new, but few have such an interesting and long tie to American history as Blenheim Vineyards. In 1730, John Carter, secretary of the Colony of Virginia, acquired the Charlottesville, Virginia, land and operated a mill there. His son, Edward Carter, later built the property's original Blenheim house, named in honor of the Duke of Marlborough's Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England, itself named after the Battle of Blenheim.
Aside from an interesting colonial "first family" history — including a belief that Thomas and Martha Jefferson once stopped there to warm themselves and rest their horses when they were en route to Monticello — the estate's modern story has an unexpected tie to the music industry. In 1999, Dave Matthews, of the popular '90s jam rock band Dave Matthews Band, purchased Blenheim with the intention of giving his mother a beautiful place to live, not starting a winery. Eventually, he and his family decided to resurrect the long-neglected vineyard and transform the property into a working winery, preserving its agricultural heritage.
Today, Blenheim Vineyards operates as a boutique winery with a focus on producing high-quality wines in the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA). While Matthews doesn't run the winery himself, he does contribute in other ways. Each year, the labels on the limited-edition Painted Series bottles feature artwork by Matthews or his mother, Val, who died in 2025. It's a personal touch that reflects the winery's roots as a family endeavor, rather than just another celebrity-owned business.
Dave Matthews' Blenheim Vineyards offers an impressive array of wines
Although it's an interesting connection, you don't have to be a Dave Matthews Band fan to appreciate Blenheim Vineyards' wines. The winery produces a diverse selection of reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wines, with bottles priced between $20 and $34. Its lineup even includes less mainstream varietals like cabernet franc (one of the most underrated red wines you should try), petit verdot (a now-popular, signature Virginia grape), albariño, viognier, and the Austrian grüner veltliner, a rare sight outside Europe.
Blenheim's wines have earned recognition from critics, winning a silver medal and 90 points for the winery's 2024 cabernet franc at the 2026 Decanter World Wine Awards (via Wine Industry Advisor). In the wine community's Vivino marketplace, Blenheim's cabernet franc has an overall rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars, with one reviewer describing the award-winning 2024 vintage as "lighter-bodied with a smooth finish." The winery's petit verdot is another popular bottle, earning the highest rating of Blenheim's varietals with 3.9 out of 5 stars. "Good nose, drinks well. Lots of dark, dried fruits," remarked one reviewer.
To sample Blenheim's wines, the easiest option is to purchase bottles directly from the winery's website. Select varietals and vintages may also be available through online wine retailers. Of course, those in or visiting the Charlottesville area can experience the winery firsthand at its tasting room, where guests can enjoy flights and glasses in the historic setting that started it all.