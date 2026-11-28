Celebrity-owned alcohol brands are nothing new, but few have such an interesting and long tie to American history as Blenheim Vineyards. In 1730, John Carter, secretary of the Colony of Virginia, acquired the Charlottesville, Virginia, land and operated a mill there. His son, Edward Carter, later built the property's original Blenheim house, named in honor of the Duke of Marlborough's Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England, itself named after the Battle of Blenheim.

Aside from an interesting colonial "first family" history — including a belief that Thomas and Martha Jefferson once stopped there to warm themselves and rest their horses when they were en route to Monticello — the estate's modern story has an unexpected tie to the music industry. In 1999, Dave Matthews, of the popular '90s jam rock band Dave Matthews Band, purchased Blenheim with the intention of giving his mother a beautiful place to live, not starting a winery. Eventually, he and his family decided to resurrect the long-neglected vineyard and transform the property into a working winery, preserving its agricultural heritage.

Today, Blenheim Vineyards operates as a boutique winery with a focus on producing high-quality wines in the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA). While Matthews doesn't run the winery himself, he does contribute in other ways. Each year, the labels on the limited-edition Painted Series bottles feature artwork by Matthews or his mother, Val, who died in 2025. It's a personal touch that reflects the winery's roots as a family endeavor, rather than just another celebrity-owned business.