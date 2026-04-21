14 Underrated Red Wines To Try In 2026

There are over 10,000 known grape varieties worldwide. And yet, the majority of wines Americans consume use only a handful of common, international varieties, such as cabernet sauvignon and pinot noir. However, these varieties are the tip of the proverbial iceberg among the options winemakers are producing globally.

And, today's wine drinkers are looking for uniqueness. Consumers in 2026 want more, with current wine trends showing buyers are seeking options with terroir distinction. They are interested in emerging wine regions and lesser-known varieties. Of which, some may be considered underrated or under-the-radar. However, enjoying wines from where they originate reveals authentic character. Today's consumers also want environmentally friendly options from producers following sustainable, organic, biodynamic, or regenerative farming methods. These bottles represent the purest expression of the fruit. Wine drinkers in 2026 are also drinking less, causing industry-wide wine sales to dip in recent years. Still, consumers are willing to pay for bottles that speak to these trends. They are seeking high-quality, premium selections when they do imbibe.

The red wines featured in this recommendation fulfill consumer expectations in 2026. Many are from lesser-known varieties or from regions that, although historic, may be largely unknown to today's consumers. However, each of these underrated wines represents its terroir, delivering something unique to your dinner table.