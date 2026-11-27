What's The Typical Lifespan Of A Toaster Oven?
When it comes to household appliances, more specifically kitchen appliances, the toaster oven seems to be the one that flies under the radar — until it stops working. Whether you're using it to crisp up a slice of pizza, reheat last night's leftovers, or bake a small batch of cupcakes without firing up your full-sized oven, a toaster oven comes in handy. However, like any other appliance, it comes with a ticking clock as to when it will start to face some wear and tear, then inevitably peter out.
With toaster ovens ranging anywhere from around $20 for a basic, compact model to $550 for an oven with all of the bells, whistles, and smart features, you want to be sure you're not spending money on something that won't live up to its full potential lifespan. On average, your toaster oven should last you about five years. Sometimes, they can last longer, and other times, they may quit on you sooner, depending on the models and overall upkeep of your appliance. But knowing what to expect will help you make the best decision for your wallet.
How to maintain your toaster oven
While your toaster oven can last around five years, which is slightly shorter than how long a microwave should last, not properly maintaining it can cause it to fizzle out much sooner. One of the simplest steps you should take to maintain your toaster oven is to consistently empty the crumb tray. If you're using your toaster oven daily, experts recommend clearing out your crumb tray every three days at the very least, but others prefer it be done after every use. While constantly cleaning is one of the five biggest disadvantages of using a toaster oven, ensuring the cleanliness of your crumb tray helps prevent fire hazards and allows the heat to properly flow through the appliance.
Another tip to maintain the state of your toaster oven is to make sure you're using proper materials when heating up your food. Safe materials include metal baking pans, oven-safe ceramic, and aluminum foil. (Just avoid covering the crumb tray.) You can also use cast iron pans as long as the rack can handle the weight. Avoid materials such as glass, paper, cardboard, and plastic to prevent overheating and hazards that could damage your toaster oven.
You should also check your toaster oven's door seal, also known as the gasket (the rubber lining along the doorframe), on a regular basis. Factors such as food debris, high temperatures, and simple overuse can damage the door seal over time. When that happens, it can cause heat loss in your toaster oven, forcing you to cook your food at higher temperatures for longer, overexerting the oven altogether. These simple steps will help your toaster oven reach its full lifespan.
When it's time to replace your toaster oven
In most cases, your toaster oven won't just stop working out of the blue. For the most part, your appliance will start to show signs of deterioration. Perhaps it'll happen when you're trying out a recipe you didn't even know you could make in the toaster oven or just doing a routine dinner heat-up; look out for some of these signs so you know when it's time to replace your product.
The first sign to replace your toaster oven is when you start to spot rust stains. Issues like condensation, improper baking tools, and specific cleaning supplies can all cause rust in your toaster oven. Not only is rust a bit of an eyesore, but it poses a health hazard as well. As the interior of the toaster oven rusts, small corrosion particles can flake off and transfer onto your food while the appliance is in use.
While not a direct heating issue, if you pull out your toaster oven and see that your cord is no longer intact, with red and green wires sticking out of the plastic coating, it's time to find a new toaster oven. Exposed wires that come in contact with heated appliances can cause fires and even electrocution — it's not worth the risk. If you're proactive and mindful of your toaster oven's efficiency, you'll be giving it the best chance at a full lifespan.