While your toaster oven can last around five years, which is slightly shorter than how long a microwave should last, not properly maintaining it can cause it to fizzle out much sooner. One of the simplest steps you should take to maintain your toaster oven is to consistently empty the crumb tray. If you're using your toaster oven daily, experts recommend clearing out your crumb tray every three days at the very least, but others prefer it be done after every use. While constantly cleaning is one of the five biggest disadvantages of using a toaster oven, ensuring the cleanliness of your crumb tray helps prevent fire hazards and allows the heat to properly flow through the appliance.

Another tip to maintain the state of your toaster oven is to make sure you're using proper materials when heating up your food. Safe materials include metal baking pans, oven-safe ceramic, and aluminum foil. (Just avoid covering the crumb tray.) You can also use cast iron pans as long as the rack can handle the weight. Avoid materials such as glass, paper, cardboard, and plastic to prevent overheating and hazards that could damage your toaster oven.

You should also check your toaster oven's door seal, also known as the gasket (the rubber lining along the doorframe), on a regular basis. Factors such as food debris, high temperatures, and simple overuse can damage the door seal over time. When that happens, it can cause heat loss in your toaster oven, forcing you to cook your food at higher temperatures for longer, overexerting the oven altogether. These simple steps will help your toaster oven reach its full lifespan.