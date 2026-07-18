How Long Should A Microwave Last?

Microwave hacks can be life savers during a busy week when you don't have time or energy to spend hours on a home-cooked meal. But when you rely on that miracle-working kitchen tool to keep your family fed, you have to wonder how long the appliance will last. In general, you can expect your microwave to function for seven to 10 years, with many countertop models lasting slightly longer than over-the-range ones. But your microwave's lifespan depends on a lot of factors.

Some microwave brands (like Panasonic) place higher in reliability tests than others, but that doesn't always equate to a long life in your kitchen. In the end, usage is one of the biggest determining factors in how long your appliance will last. For families that prefer other heating gadgets like toaster ovens, microwaves are less relevant in their everyday cooking. Those households might be able to keep their microwave in good condition for more than a decade. But the same model's lifespan will likely be shorter in kitchens where people's busy lives revolve around zapping meals in just a few minutes.