Even though we sat under one of the few chandeliers in the low-lit dining room, it was hard to take a photo of the potatoes, fluffy cream cheese, and pile of finely grated parmesan placed before me. My partner and I were there to celebrate our anniversary, an event Hermon's seems to lean into — the staff even had a little celebratory card waiting for us at our table. The space has a date-night romanticism. Its hickory floors, dark padded booths, and lamps on the walls and tables create a moody interior with pockets of privacy around each table ... but I still needed to snap a photo of my gorgeous potato fritter for work. Hermon's feels like an American chophouse from the 1950s (minus a dense layer of cigarette smoke), a time when no one fed their cameras first. Eager to eat, I took a few shots and enjoyed the food and atmosphere.

The base of the loaded potato fritter is similar to a thicker-cut potato pavé: a cake of potato slices pressed together and fried, giving it a crisp exterior. On top sits a large dollop of garlicky cream cheese whipped to a cloud-like texture, dusted with a mound of thin parmesan strands. As vegetarians, we ordered the dish without bacon. The crunch, cream, pungency, and parmesan fuzz came through in each forkful. This appetizer was the star, but the rest of the meal held its own. The grilled honeynut squash had a muhammara with pleasant heat and acidity, the mushroom bourguignon was meaty, and both the lemon retro baked Alaska and chocolate chip cookie skillet with vanilla ice cream (of course we had two desserts, it was our anniversary) were playful.