The Potato Dish I Can't Stop Thinking About Comes From This LA Restaurant With Old-School Vibes
Even though we sat under one of the few chandeliers in the low-lit dining room, it was hard to take a photo of the potatoes, fluffy cream cheese, and pile of finely grated parmesan placed before me. My partner and I were there to celebrate our anniversary, an event Hermon's seems to lean into — the staff even had a little celebratory card waiting for us at our table. The space has a date-night romanticism. Its hickory floors, dark padded booths, and lamps on the walls and tables create a moody interior with pockets of privacy around each table ... but I still needed to snap a photo of my gorgeous potato fritter for work. Hermon's feels like an American chophouse from the 1950s (minus a dense layer of cigarette smoke), a time when no one fed their cameras first. Eager to eat, I took a few shots and enjoyed the food and atmosphere.
The base of the loaded potato fritter is similar to a thicker-cut potato pavé: a cake of potato slices pressed together and fried, giving it a crisp exterior. On top sits a large dollop of garlicky cream cheese whipped to a cloud-like texture, dusted with a mound of thin parmesan strands. As vegetarians, we ordered the dish without bacon. The crunch, cream, pungency, and parmesan fuzz came through in each forkful. This appetizer was the star, but the rest of the meal held its own. The grilled honeynut squash had a muhammara with pleasant heat and acidity, the mushroom bourguignon was meaty, and both the lemon retro baked Alaska and chocolate chip cookie skillet with vanilla ice cream (of course we had two desserts, it was our anniversary) were playful.
Hermon's is steeped in another time and place
Even the route to the restaurant feels vintage. To get there, you take a pinball chute exit off a stretch of the 110 that was the first freeway in the West, leading you to the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hermon. Up the hill, on the corner of Monterey and Wheeling, is the old church banquet hall sporting a classic neon sign that reads "Hermon's Dinner & Cocktails." The U-shaped, tiled bar is reserved for walk-ins so neighbors can pop in for one of the inspired cocktails, such as the Walnut Old Fashioned with maple-glazed walnut. One of the limitations of LA's cocktail scene is the fact that diners who come to Hermon's from elsewhere have to drive home on the old freeway, built in an era when speed limits topped out at 45 mph. Luckily, the restaurant has a fine list of nonalcoholic options. Whether you're drinking a couple of Tiny 'Tinis (small, $9 martinis) or a White No-groni, sitting in the booths can feel transportive to another time.
Vegetarians like myself are often left to eat creamed spinach and garlic bread at most of these traditional-style restaurants. Both are great, but neither is a meal. Hermon's has vegetable dishes front and center, and of course, a potato fritter appetizer that is pretty unforgettable. Los Angeles is just south of one of the most productive agricultural regions on Earth, California's Central Valley (home to an old, converted gas station that's my favorite place to get sandwiches). Not taking advantage of its proximity to world-class produce is a crime Hermon's avoids.