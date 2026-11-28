Adding bacon to your chicken sandwich is easy. But for the best sandwich, the details matter. When it comes to brand, the best grocery store bacon in Mashed's ranking was Peter Luger Extra Thick Cut Bacon, about which our reviewer says, "even if you crisp it to oblivion on the stovetop or in the oven, it miraculously remains tender and supple." If you can't find that, Oscar Mayer Naturally Hardwood Smoked Bacon ranked second, and our reviewer says this bacon "hits with just the right amount of salt up front, delivered with a bite that's the perfect textural combination of crispy and chewy." Such high praise definitely earns a layer in your sandwich.

But how to prepare it? If you are the kind of person who enjoys the perfect intersection of chewy and crisp, starting the bacon in water helps the fat render and stick around rather than splatter and keeps the bacon tender. Let the water fully evaporate, and the bacon will finish cooking to the perfect texture in its own fat. For a crispier result that readily drips off rendered fat, make your bacon in the oven on a wire rack over a parchment-lined sheet tray in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This is a (slightly) healthier way to cook bacon compared to methods that don't drain grease, though it can take around 20 minutes to get the bacon ready. Whether chewy or crispy, each bacon texture complements different kinds of chicken sandwiches. So experiment away to find each sandwich's ideal.