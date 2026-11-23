When grabbing dinner from a fast food fried chicken joint, you likely have high expectations of juicy, mouthwatering goodness from the first bite. But sadly, you might notice that when you finally open that paper bag and take that first bite of chicken, it falls short of expectations. It could be too dry, perhaps, or stomach-churningly greasy. Maybe the piece is even darker in color than you expected, causing you to squint your eyes to check that it's cooked properly.

When this happens, it's easy to assume that the workers who cooked your piece of chicken simply weren't paying attention or that you've received a bad batch. But it seems the true answer may be hiding in plain sight. These inconsistencies in the product can actually be caused by restaurants saving some costs by reusing the oil in their fryers.

To help us identify the specific ways in which bad oil can affect a piece of chicken, we turned to the experts. James Callery, head chef at Hotel du Vin in Winchester, U.K., has given us his input to steer readers in the right direction. With the additional combined knowledge of Kara Brown, a recipe developer and the founder of Bee Inspired, and Tennille "Tee" Middleton, the executive chef of Hunter's Bar and Grill as well as the corporate chef of Restaurant Zone Inc., we've gotten to the bottom of how the oil affects fried chicken.