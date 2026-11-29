Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Dairy-Free Yogurt Comes From A Popular Plant-Based Brand
If you regularly eat dairy-free, you've likely noticed that even some of the most popular plant-based brands make disappointing products. Consumer Reports recognized this, too, in its dairy-free yogurt ratings. The publication tested 24 products based on criteria that included nutrition, taste, texture, size, price, and USDA Organic status. O.G. plant-based brand Kite Hill received the lowest rating for its Vanilla Almond Milk Yogurt.
According to Consumer Reports, Kite Hill's Almond Milk Yogurt tasted "sweet with slight vanilla, almond, and fruity flavor." However, testers also found it very sour and bitter, with a "slight astringent and chalky texture." These properties contributed to a very low sensory score. The product also received a low score for nutrition. One potential reason is that it contains 17 grams of added sugar. By comparison, the highest-rated item on the list, Harmless Harvest Dairy-free Organic Coconut Yogurt in strawberry flavor, has just 8 grams of added sugar.
Compared to the other dairy-free yogurts in the testing, Kite Hill's Vanilla Almond Milk Yogurt is an average price for its size. It costs around $2 for a 5.3-ounce cup. However, its price may not be enough to make up for its downsides in taste and nutrition. Even though the top-rated dairy-free yogurt offers less yogurt at a higher price (4.4 ounces for $2.70), it may be a more worthwhile option.
Kite Hill's vanilla almond milk yogurt has lost its plant-based edge
Kite Hill ranking dead last may come as a surprise to fans of the brand, considering it's been a major name in the plant-based movement for years. In fact, in 2016, the company was able to scale its operations with the help of an investment from General Mills. Its current lineup of versatile dairy-free products, made primarily with almond milk, takes up considerable shelf space within dairy-free sections of grocery stores.
Kite Hill's almond milk yogurt may have been considered a breathe of fresh air around the mid-2010s when the pickings were slim for shoppers who wanted a dairy-free yogurt with a clean label and desirable nutritional qualities. Compared with the wide variety of options available today, it is arguably a less appealing pick. Kite Hill even went back to the drawing board with its recipe in 2021, but the reformulation doesn't appear to have helped the brand's standing if Consumer Reports' latest ratings are any indication.
Social media users have expressed displeasure, too. One Reddit post titled, "Kite Hill Almond Yogurt is one of the worst things I've ever tasted, bar none," had most commenters agreeing. Folks also recommended tastier dairy-free yogurt options. One Redditor wrote, "It is so bad. And my standards for flavour are low.... it's not just not good — it tastes like spoiled food." Some of the users' recommendations were also ranked high by Consumer Reports, including Siggi's Plant-based Coconut Yogurt and Silk Soy Yogurt.