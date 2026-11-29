If you regularly eat dairy-free, you've likely noticed that even some of the most popular plant-based brands make disappointing products. Consumer Reports recognized this, too, in its dairy-free yogurt ratings. The publication tested 24 products based on criteria that included nutrition, taste, texture, size, price, and USDA Organic status. O.G. plant-based brand Kite Hill received the lowest rating for its Vanilla Almond Milk Yogurt.

According to Consumer Reports, Kite Hill's Almond Milk Yogurt tasted "sweet with slight vanilla, almond, and fruity flavor." However, testers also found it very sour and bitter, with a "slight astringent and chalky texture." These properties contributed to a very low sensory score. The product also received a low score for nutrition. One potential reason is that it contains 17 grams of added sugar. By comparison, the highest-rated item on the list, Harmless Harvest Dairy-free Organic Coconut Yogurt in strawberry flavor, has just 8 grams of added sugar.

Compared to the other dairy-free yogurts in the testing, Kite Hill's Vanilla Almond Milk Yogurt is an average price for its size. It costs around $2 for a 5.3-ounce cup. However, its price may not be enough to make up for its downsides in taste and nutrition. Even though the top-rated dairy-free yogurt offers less yogurt at a higher price (4.4 ounces for $2.70), it may be a more worthwhile option.