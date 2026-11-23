There are two types of hosts on Thanksgiving: the ones who relish making every single thing from scratch and the ones who prefer to save time (and sanity) by outsourcing as much as they can. For those who fall into the latter camp, Costco has got you covered. Sure, the big box retailer has everything you need to whip up those family recipes, ingredient by ingredient, but it can also be your one-stop shop for premade side dishes. Head over to its deli section and you'll discover a range of heat-and-eat sides worthy of any Thanksgiving table.

From classic holiday must-haves (including a 5-pound tray of mashed potatoes) to a decadent twist on mac and cheese, Costco's kitchen consistently doles out the good stuff. And according to various shoppers, the results taste homemade. Instead of scrambling to get all the meals done the week before the big day, you can opt for Costco sides that only require a quick trip to the oven — but promise to do a ton of heavy lifting on your plate and palate.