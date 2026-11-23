Remove The Stress From Thanksgiving Prep With These 5 Pre-Made Costco Kirkland Signature Sides
There are two types of hosts on Thanksgiving: the ones who relish making every single thing from scratch and the ones who prefer to save time (and sanity) by outsourcing as much as they can. For those who fall into the latter camp, Costco has got you covered. Sure, the big box retailer has everything you need to whip up those family recipes, ingredient by ingredient, but it can also be your one-stop shop for premade side dishes. Head over to its deli section and you'll discover a range of heat-and-eat sides worthy of any Thanksgiving table.
From classic holiday must-haves (including a 5-pound tray of mashed potatoes) to a decadent twist on mac and cheese, Costco's kitchen consistently doles out the good stuff. And according to various shoppers, the results taste homemade. Instead of scrambling to get all the meals done the week before the big day, you can opt for Costco sides that only require a quick trip to the oven — but promise to do a ton of heavy lifting on your plate and palate.
Kirkland Signature Organic Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are a Thanksgiving essential. If you want to skip the hassle of peeling, soaking, and actually mashing your spuds, Kirkland Signature's version is a customer-approved shortcut. The dish is made with organic Yukon gold potatoes and whole milk and topped with parsley and extra pats of butter. Preparing them couldn't be easier; all you have to do is pop them in the microwave for 16 minutes, stopping to sir midway through.
Now, you may wonder how good microwaved mashed potatoes can really be. Thankfully, all signs point to pretty darn yummy. One Costco shopper on Facebook described the side as "smooth, [with a] very good creamy texture." On Reddit, a reviewer called the potatoes "elite" and declared, "You can spend time making mashed potatoes from scratch or you can buy them from Costco. You will net the same result." Even better is the fact that the hearty spuds provide a hefty serving. The Kirkland Signature mashed potatoes are sold in roughly 5-pound plastic trays at about $2.83 a pound. That equates to around 16 servings. Depending on your party size, there may be enough for everyone at the table to get a second scoop.
Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac & Cheese
While you can never go wrong with classic baked mac and cheese, this Kirkland offering takes things up a notch by sprinkling in hearty chunks of lobster. At first blush, a Thanksgiving table may be the last place you'd look to find a marriage of land and sea. However, shellfish lovers may well embrace this unexpected upgrade.
The oven-ready dish comes packed with cavatappi pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, a three-cheese blend of romano, parmesan, and cheddar, and a portion of cold water lobster (a blend of both claw and tail meat, per buyers). Granted, it's pricier than its lobsterless counterpart, ringing in at anywhere between $29 and $33 for a roughly 4-pound tray. But between the nearly effortless preparation (simply covering the tray with foil and baking in the oven for 40 to 60 minutes) and luxurious flavor, many shoppers attest that it's worth it.
One TikTok review praised the spiral pasta's ability to really hold on to the cheese sauce, while describing those all-important lobster chunks as "tender and a little bit sweet." A Redditor suggested adding some extra spices (like paprika and Old Bay) and breadcrumbs, then finishing it in the broiler to achieve a golden crust: "Super creamy inside with a perfect toasted top. Highly recommend doing this."
Kirkland Signature Grain & Celery Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
There's no denying that Thanksgiving is all about rich dishes and hearty helpings. But if you want to add something a bit lighter to the mix, this grain and veggie side is a convenient option. The plant-based, premade salad is packed with nutritious produce that leans into autumnal flavors: chickpeas, celery, onion, kale, cabbage, carrots, and dried cranberries, along with a two-grain blend of quinoa and bulgar wheat. It also comes complete with packets of apple cider vinaigrette, which can be mixed in or served on the side.
The rustic medley could serve as a contrast to heavy, cheesy, and meaty foods on the table. Fans have also said it delivers in the flavor department. "This salad tastes absolutely fabulous," raved one shopper in a Reddit thread. "Costco knocked this one out of the park!" While exact pricing and weight may vary, you can expect to pay around $14 per container, which should net roughly 12 servings to go around. And since it's meant to be enjoyed cold, all you have to do is transfer it into a serving bowl and be on your way. (We won't tell if you want to take all the credit for it.)
Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef & Rice
While turkey is the grand centerpiece of most Thanksgiving spreads, that doesn't have to mean other meats are off the table. To beef up your bird-based dish, serve it alongside these Italian-style stuffed peppers. Loaded with a blend of rice, ground beef, and tomato paste, they also contain three cheeses (mozzarella, provolone cheeses, and sprinkles of parmesan) as well as parsley. To cook them, you just have to remove the lid, top the food with tin foil, and bake it in the oven for around an hour. The six-pepper tray weighs over 3 pounds. Once cooked, the portions can be cut into halves to feed double the mouths.
Costco shoppers have praised the stuffed peppers for their easy preparation and balanced flavor. "We just tried these for the first time this week. They were a hit. I usually only eat the filling as I don't like cooked bell peppers, but these were good," gushed one fan on Reddit. "So worth the time saved and the results are better than any I have made at home." Another person found that they had "just the right amount of seasoning," but pointed out that it's easy to add some of your own if you want to spice them up a bit. For a bubblier, cheesier result, consider sprinkling on some extra cheese and finishing the peppers in the broiler.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie
When it comes to cold-weather comfort food, it doesn't get more comforting than a chicken pot pie. Though few versions can compete with grandma's recipe, this seasonal favorite from Kirkland Signature seems to come pretty close. Beneath the lovely lattice top are chunks of white meat rotisserie chicken, carrots, and peas, all enveloped in gravy. Pre-built and ready to bake, the poultry pie comes in at over 5 pounds and is hefty enough for about 18 servings. It won't just feed a crowd — it might wow 'em, too.
Reviewers have been pleased with the flakiness of the crust, the tenderness of the vegetables, and the juicy flavor of the chicken. Obviously, this dish offers a shortcut to preparing a homemade meal. But if you're not against using a bit of elbow grease, you might want to take the advice of multiple Costco veterans and brush an egg wash over the top before popping the pie in the oven. This should achieve a beautiful golden brown finish.
One complaint people have had about this pie is that it can be pretty salty. So you may want to resist adding any sodium-rich seasoning yourself. Perhaps give guests a heads-up as well if they need to watch their salt intake.