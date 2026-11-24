Hard candies are an incredible invention: You can pop one in your mouth when you're bored, when you're craving a little treat, and sometimes, when you want to freshen your breath. Some hard candies are mild, natural-tasting, and refreshing, while others are so potent they can transport you to another dimension. While some of the sourest, spiciest, and most absurd hard candies were produced around the mid-20th century, other hard candies date back hundreds of years.

It's delightful imagining people from long ago enjoying treats like we do today. What you may not know, though, is that plenty of the candies they savored are still around. Some may require a special trip to a historic candy shop, some can be ordered online, and many actually sit at your favorite grocery store.

What is the oldest candy you've ever tried? Read on to unwrap some of the oldest hard candies still sold in the U.S. and discover how much candy history you've already tasted. We'll start with the oldest and work our way toward modern times.