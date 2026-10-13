15 Candies Americans Ate In The '50s

Some people feel guilty about having a sweet tooth, but our sugar cravings have been a crucial element of human evolution. What started as a mechanism to help us seek more energy has turned into astonishing inventions in the culinary world. Due to this inherent sweet craving, dessert was invented earlier than you may think. It's impossible to know for sure when we started concocting treats, but records from ancient civilizations as far back as 2000 B.C. show people combined honey, sesame seeds, nuts, fruits, and other ingredients to make delightful bites.

If our early ancestors could look at our candy aisle at the grocery store today, they'd likely be amazed, and a little baffled. Our crunchy, sticky, chocolatey, fruity, and chewy candies go far beyond any craving they could have imagined.

The modern consumer might expect to be disappointed by the candy offerings of the mid-1900s since the food industry has come so far since then. Yet, many brands we know and love today made their grand debut back then. A lot of folks with sweet teeth could still eat like royalty. Read on to sink your teeth into 15 candies Americans ate in the 1950s to see if your tastes match up.