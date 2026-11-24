Not Marshmallows Or Pecans — Level Up Your Sweet Potato Casserole With This Crunchy Pantry Staple
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Sweet potato casserole, or sweet candied yams, is one of those Thanksgiving sides where the topping arguably steals the show. Whether you're team toasted marshmallow or team crunchy pecans (or both!) there's no denying that a little texture makes those sweet, buttery potatoes even better. Of course, there's no need to mess with a good thing if marshmallows or pecans are your holiday tradition. But for those who are open to trying something different, granola is a surprisingly delicious topping for sweet potato casserole.
If your recipe leans heavily on brown sugar or maple syrup, or incorporates more savory ingredients, granola can easily adapt to varying recipes. Marshmallows and pecans have stood the test of time as toppings on this dish because they balance the flavors and textures within sweet potatoes. Granola is right at home atop this holiday side, offering the subtle sweetness reminiscent of marshmallows and the toasty flavor and contrasting crunch of pecans.
Granola also offers the benefit of accommodating guests with certain dietary restrictions. For those with nut allergies who can't eat pecans, several granola varieties are made without nuts and for those who avoid gelatin, an ingredient commonly found in marshmallow brand products and homemade recipes, granola is a welcome alternative topping.
How to pick the best granola to add to your casserole
For the best results, choose a crunchy, cluster-style granola over a chewy variety to provide a satisfying crisp contrast to the creaminess of the sweet potatoes. You'll also want to consider the granola's flavor and mix-ins, as certain ingredients pair particularly well with sweet potatoes, like maple-sweetened varieties or those featuring warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, which also add a festive, seasonal touch. Bonus points for using granolas with mix-ins like chopped nuts and dried cranberries for added texture and flavor.
You can make homemade granola or try store-bought. Popular granola brands like Bob's Red Mill Maple Sea Salt Granola and Trader Joe's Pecan Praline Granola are great options for adding extra flavor to sweet-leaning casseroles with just the right amount of crunch. Purely Elizabeth also offers an Original Ancient Grain flavor that should pair nicely with savory-leaning sweet potato casseroles.
For the best results, if you're using store-bought granola, sprinkle a generous amount evenly over the casserole during the last 10 minutes of baking or until the granola is slightly browned. If you're using homemade granola that hasn't been baked, sprinkle the unbaked granola on top of the sweet potatoes and bake around 325 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes or until the granola is golden brown and slightly crisp.