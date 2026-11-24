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Sweet potato casserole, or sweet candied yams, is one of those Thanksgiving sides where the topping arguably steals the show. Whether you're team toasted marshmallow or team crunchy pecans (or both!) there's no denying that a little texture makes those sweet, buttery potatoes even better. Of course, there's no need to mess with a good thing if marshmallows or pecans are your holiday tradition. But for those who are open to trying something different, granola is a surprisingly delicious topping for sweet potato casserole.

If your recipe leans heavily on brown sugar or maple syrup, or incorporates more savory ingredients, granola can easily adapt to varying recipes. Marshmallows and pecans have stood the test of time as toppings on this dish because they balance the flavors and textures within sweet potatoes. Granola is right at home atop this holiday side, offering the subtle sweetness reminiscent of marshmallows and the toasty flavor and contrasting crunch of pecans.

Granola also offers the benefit of accommodating guests with certain dietary restrictions. For those with nut allergies who can't eat pecans, several granola varieties are made without nuts and for those who avoid gelatin, an ingredient commonly found in marshmallow brand products and homemade recipes, granola is a welcome alternative topping.