13 Ingredients That'll Take Sweet Potato Casserole To The Next Level

There are so many sweet potato recipes to choose from because this incredible vegetable is tasty, versatile, and wonderfully sweet and savory tasting. Sweet potatoes have all the comfort food qualities of potatoes, and yet are less stodgy. They also score lower on the glycemic index (GI) than potatoes. This means that although they are sweet, the sugar in a boiled sweet potato doesn't go into the bloodstream as fast. They are often a healthier option and they are packed with antioxidants. One dish that's a must to celebrate this root veggie has to be a sweet potato casserole. It's a classic to serve during the holidays, for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Of course, you can enjoy it any time of year. The traditional topping for this dish is a layer of mini marshmallows that are browned and gooey. Bringing out the sweetness with sweet potatoes in a savory recipe just works.

While you've got to love the classics, cooking is all about combining new culinary concepts, techniques, and ingredients. That way, you can elevate and enhance a dish that you know and love. You might want to turn the topping into a crunchy delight for this casserole or maybe you want to amplify the contrast in flavors with a salty addition.

Don't just stick to the same recipe you've been making for years. Try some ingredients that'll take sweet potato casserole to the next level. You never know, you might come up with a new family favorite.