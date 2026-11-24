Costco shoppers rely on tried-and-true favorites being available every time they shop at their warehouse store. But one of the best feelings as you're stocking your cart with the normal day-to-day necessities is spotting something completely new, particularly if it's something tasty and sweet. Indeed, browsing the bakery and desserts at Costco is like being a kid in Wonka's factory; you never know what you'll find. And shoppers found plenty in 2026, including eight cakes, pies, and pastries they couldn't get enough of.

Every item on our list was from the Costco bakery (as opposed to an outside company) except one: We included Dot Cakes, the viral cakes-in-a-cup topped with colorful nonpareils. While numerous Costco bakery desserts reappear every year (like the iconic $5.99 pumpkin pie), we aimed to spotlight sweets that were brand-spanking new in 2026. Overall, the seasonal bar cakes were amazing, and the cookies and pastries are some that we hope return year after year.