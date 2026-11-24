Costco Shoppers Loved These 7 New Desserts In 2026
Costco shoppers rely on tried-and-true favorites being available every time they shop at their warehouse store. But one of the best feelings as you're stocking your cart with the normal day-to-day necessities is spotting something completely new, particularly if it's something tasty and sweet. Indeed, browsing the bakery and desserts at Costco is like being a kid in Wonka's factory; you never know what you'll find. And shoppers found plenty in 2026, including eight cakes, pies, and pastries they couldn't get enough of.
Every item on our list was from the Costco bakery (as opposed to an outside company) except one: We included Dot Cakes, the viral cakes-in-a-cup topped with colorful nonpareils. While numerous Costco bakery desserts reappear every year (like the iconic $5.99 pumpkin pie), we aimed to spotlight sweets that were brand-spanking new in 2026. Overall, the seasonal bar cakes were amazing, and the cookies and pastries are some that we hope return year after year.
Strawberry Cream Pie
Leave it to Costco to dream up and produce an absolutely scrumptious, lighter-than-air strawberry cream pie. Offered in the spring of 2026, the nearly 4-pound behemoth dessert featured a graham cracker crust, a layer of strawberry jam, and a creamy, sweet-and-tangy pink strawberry cream filling, all of which was topped with whipped cream.
Waffle Cone Bar Cake
Costco does a great job of tailoring its bakery bar cakes to the season. In the summer, the warehouse giant debuted its waffle cone bar cake, a layered dessert featuring a waffle cone-flavored sponge cake, creamy frosting, and bite-sized pieces of waffle cone for crunch. Decorating the top was a generous drizzle of chocolate and three mini waffle cones, filled with more chocolate. All you needed was a little scoop of ice cream on the side, and summer dessert was complete.
Dot Cakes
Thanks to social media influencers and some very famous faces, dot cakes went bonkers in the spring and summer of 2026. Dot Cakes bakery in Roslyn, New York, made these relatively simple individual desserts consisting of chocolate or vanilla cake, frosting, and a generous coating of multicolored sprinkles on top. By October, members were spotting packs of six Dot Cakes in the refrigerated aisles at Costco, much to their delight.
Brownie Walnut Pie
For those of us who find no greater dessert pleasure than a chewy, fudgy, stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth brownie, this brownie walnut pie from Costco was definitely the greatest dessert ever. Weighing in at almost 4 pounds, the pie was built on a buttery graham cracker crust. The filling was a giant, chewy brownie topped with a layer of chocolate ganache and a sprinkle of walnuts. It was rich, chocolatey, and perfect.
Shortbread with Belgian Milk Chocolate
Many of us know shortbread as dainty little squares and rectangles of buttery goodness, often marked by signature indentations. With its fall 2026 debut, Costco's shortbread is definitely in a class of its own. Sold in packs of 15, these were large hunks of buttery shortbread cookies, studded with creamy Belgian milk chocolate chunks, and scrumptious with a glass of milk, coffee, or tea.
Twice-Baked Cinnamon-Filled Croissants
One year-round offering from Costco's bakery is its butter croissants, wonderful as is or as a vehicle for sandwiches. This year, the company sweetened things up by also creating twice-baked cinnamon-filled croissants. The double baking resulted in a super crunchy pastry filled with cinnamon cream. Cinnamon streusel and a sugary glaze decorated the top. Flakes of pastry went everywhere with each bite, but it was well worth it.
Cherry Almond Coffee Cake
The bakery at Costco excels at its coffee cake game, and the cherry almond version, released in the summer of 2026, is solid proof. The cake was large and incredibly tender, with a tart cherry jam (juicy cherries included) throughout. A thick layer of almond streusel coated the top, along with a generous shower of donut sugar. The cake was a great celebration of one of summer's most beloved stone fruits.