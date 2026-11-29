10 Best Items New To Sam's Club To Buy In December 2026
Sam's Club is part warehouse store, part treasure trove for anyone with a trending snack fixation and a fondness for homeware steals. The arrival of the holiday season always sees some exciting new gems appear on the shelves and this December is no exception. The problem is there's almost too many goodies to parse through. We've done the hard work, sifting and sorting for you, though, and found 10 of the best new items (or the ones that have returned after a hiatus) that are worth buying.
It's quite the collection of goodies. There's plates and pans to take care of hosting, chips with an unexpected seasoning, and the rarest of things — protein bars that swap chalky texture and an artificial taste for layers of fudgey chocolate with minty notes. Keep this list of shiny new bits in mind for your next store trip, or get a head start with some seasonal shopping online.
Member's Mark 4-Piece Bubble Stoneware Appetizer Plate
We love these stoneware appetizer plates so much that the temptation to gatekeep them almost won out. While they look like they could have been snagged from the shelves of Anthropologie, the price certainly doesn't. The plates cost an enticing $19.98 for a set of four. The design features whimsical bubbled edges that mitigate the chances of pinging any sliding snacks around. And there's four colorways, each with a glossy, dishwasher-friendly finish. The pink-purple gets our vote.
Great Lakes Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee, Hoosier Blend
At this time of year, when the mornings remain dark and the temperature plummets, a cup of coffee is especially necessary. This medium roast bag from The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company is $24.98 (we've seen it drop to $21.98 when a deal's on) and made from 100% specialty grade Arabica beans.
Wüsthof Classic 5-Piece Chef's Knife Set
If you're shopping for new knives — after yet another heirloom tomato shot out from under your blunt one — this December find is pricey but reviewers describe the Wüsthof chef's knife set as "professional quality", and, "some of the best knives ever." The set is $269.98 and includes a comprehensive 5-piece lineup of a paring knife, bread knife, carving knife, and chef's knife. The fifth piece refers to the honing steel which is also included.
Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips
Ah, pickles. The tangy, piquant bites that just keep giving — deep fry them for a game day snack or use them as a flavorsome upgrade for olives in an icy martini, and now, eat them in chip form too. These Miss Vickie's kettle cooked potato chips are $7.98 a bag and actually taste like dill pickles. Reviewers like how crunchy they are, so use these study shovels to amp up your regular chip and dip combo.
Member's Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set
This chic, 11-piece cookware set has come in and out of stock over the years but now it's back, and we sniff an upgrade, given the stream of consistently high reviews of late. A cluster of Dutch ovens, sauté pans, and saucepans like this usually costs hundreds of dollars — in fact it's quite the dupe of Our Place's aesthetic $315 13-piece set — but Sam's Club have kept the price a wallet-friendly $179.98.
Austin Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon Wine
Holiday season is here and anxieties about choosing the right wine for your gathering might be creeping up too. This $24.98 Austin Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon hits all the right dark fruit, warming nutmeg, and toasty vanilla bean notes to compliment winter dishes. It also pairs well with strong cheeses — i.e. the mandatory Christmas charcuterie board somebody is bound to be gifted.
Member's Mark Faux Fur Bubble Throw Blanket
The heating is on full whack, thermal t-shirts are stuffed under jumpers, and hot water bottles are cradled with a reverence usually reserved for newborns — but still it's cold. This $24.94 Member's Mark bubble throw blanket measures a roomy 60 by 70 inches and comes in six rich tones like burgundy, olive, and indigo. Most importantly, reviewers say it's warm, with one shopper's tween daughter immediately stealing it for herself — a ringing endorsement.
Nature's Path Love Crunch Organic Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Granola
Granola can be a sad pile of rubble, but this Sam's Club find looks like craggy, crunchy clusters that will satisfy sweet tooths and boost breakfast bowls. The 32-ounce bag of Nature's Path Love Crunch Granola is $10.68 and pairs chunks of dark chocolate with roasted peanuts. There's a sprinkling of sea salt to set off all the sweet flavors. Try pairing it with thick, velvety coconut yogurt for even more of a nutty hit.
Chef Robert Irvine's Fitcrunch High Protein Baked Bar, Mint Chocolate Chip
Sometimes the convenience of a protein bar comes at the cost of flavor. But reviewers especially like the texture (no telltale cardboard chew) and taste (like a candy bar) of Chef Robert Irvine's FITCURNCH range. These $19.98 boxes contain 18 bars loaded with 16 grams of protein, and they come in a mint chocolate chip layered format, more reminiscent of a dessert than a bog standard bar.
Smithfield Garlic & Herb Pork Tenderloin, 2 Pack
When turkey fatigue hits, mix things up this holiday season with this garlic and herb pork tenderloin. The $9.84 two pack is an ideal size for feeding a gaggle of guests and the dry-rubbed, versatile cut can be roasted, grilled, or pan-seared. A simple pairing of mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes will let all the herbs and roasty garlic really shine.