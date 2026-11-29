Sam's Club is part warehouse store, part treasure trove for anyone with a trending snack fixation and a fondness for homeware steals. The arrival of the holiday season always sees some exciting new gems appear on the shelves and this December is no exception. The problem is there's almost too many goodies to parse through. We've done the hard work, sifting and sorting for you, though, and found 10 of the best new items (or the ones that have returned after a hiatus) that are worth buying.

It's quite the collection of goodies. There's plates and pans to take care of hosting, chips with an unexpected seasoning, and the rarest of things — protein bars that swap chalky texture and an artificial taste for layers of fudgey chocolate with minty notes. Keep this list of shiny new bits in mind for your next store trip, or get a head start with some seasonal shopping online.