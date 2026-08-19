Foods We May Not Have Around Much Longer

Can you imagine a morning without bananas on your oatmeal? Without sugar in your coffee? Without coffee? Turns out, that's quite possible. Not only are experts unsure whether or not the current global farmland can sustain the growing world population by 2050, but certain specific foods run the risk of dying out entirely. Due to pests, changes in terrain, and water shortages, these may even reach extinction in our lifetimes. According to one 2019 United Nations report, the world's land and water resources are being exploited at alarming rates, according to The New York Times. Meanwhile, The Guardian, reporting on new research from Aalto University in Finland, notes that a third of global food production will be at risk by the end of the century if things don't change dramatically and soon.

"The potential risk of multi-breadbasket failure is increasing," Cynthia Rosenzweig, a senior research scientist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and one of the lead authors of the UN report, told The New York Times. "All of these things are happening at the same time."

It may sound dire, but at least you can prepare yourself for some of the culinary changes that might be coming our way, and soon. Want to know what foods we might have to say goodbye to in the next few decades? Read on.