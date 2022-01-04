Need A Job? Mr. Peanut Wants You To Drive The 'NUTmobile'

As most recent college grads can attest, finding your first job can be a bit more challenging than you might have expected. But if you're looking to be hired and desire a position that offers flexibility, traveling opportunities, the chance to meet new people, and, well, peanuts — this just might be the job for you.

According to a press release shared with Mashed, Planters is looking for three recent college graduates to take on driver duties for the iconic NUTmobile — namely, these three "Peanutters" would chauffeur Mr. Peanut around in a 26-foot-long nut on wheels.

The company's chosen employees will have the opportunity to drive coast-to-coast while making pit stops at communities along the way. If you're already a part of The Peanut Pals fan club or you just love the Planters brand, this could be the perfect entry-level role for you. (And it makes for a great story, too.)