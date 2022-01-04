Aldi Fans Are Freaking Out Over These Street Taco Kits

Taco Tuesday is here once again – have you figured out what you're going to do to celebrate? Taco Bell is a safe bet when you're seeking out a meal for the weekly food holiday that is both cheap and indulgent, especially since the chain's grub is surprisingly healthy as well. But this isn't just any Taco Tuesday; it's the first one of the new year, and if you ask us, we think that makes it deserving of an extra special feast. You could head to the grocery store to gather all of the fixings for an extravagant at-home taco night. However, with CNBC reporting a 20% increase in the cost of beef – and the price of produce likely following suit – going that route can make your Taco Tuesday event seriously rough on the wallet.

Fear not. If you're starting to worry that you may drop the ball on 2022's inaugural Taco Tuesday, a trip to everyone's favorite affordable grocer, Aldi, can help make all of your troubles go away. The chain has two new chicken street taco kits just in time for the celebration, which Aldi fan Instagram account @adventuresinaldi recently spotted in the freezer section of their local store, and these aren't just any chicken street tacos, either. "We've got Bangkok & Korean BBQ inspired kits," the Instagrammer detailed in a post alerting their followers about the products on Monday, January 3 that has many Aldi fans ready to seek out the kits for themselves.