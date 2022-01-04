This Is The World's Top Chef, According To Michael Symon

Many regard Michael Symon as one of the best chefs on the scene today. The Cleveland native found ways to elevate BBQ culture, while receiving the title of Best New Chef from Food & Wine in 1998, according to his official website. Symon's restaurant Lola was later was named one of America's best restaurants in Gourmand magazine, and Symon eventually claimed a James Beard Award for Best Chef in 2009. A handful of his other restaurants have made best-of lists from multiple publications, and Symon can even claim the title of Iron Chef, per Food Network.

This formidable culinary star has truly earned his accolades, so when even he says that there's a chef that can easily top his abilities, it would be wise to take note. In a recent Tweet, Symon responded to a post regarding who should be named the world's best chef — the person asked, "Is it ok if I choose you 2nd after Jacques Peppin [sic]?" Symon humbly responded "Everyone should be after Jacques ... he should just be a given at 1... love that man." Anyone who garners this much respect from Symon should get taken seriously — and anyone who loves food should know about Jacques Pépin.