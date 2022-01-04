TikTok Has Mixed Feelings About Tipping With Gift Cards

When you have no idea how to thank someone or what to get them for a holiday, a gift card is a great fall-back plan. It's also a nice way to support local businesses because even if the person doesn't use the gift card, the business still gets the money. Plus, though gift cards at times have a reputation for being an impersonal or low-effort present, Washington's Top News explains ways to personalize them by adding a handwritten note and making sure that the person will find the gift card useful and convenient.

On that note, while Amazon gift cards from your distant relatives might not feel like an exciting gift, they are often appreciated nonetheless because they allow you to buy pretty much anything you could want. According to Business of Apps, Amazon has more than 200 million Prime subscribers, so there is no question that the service is widely used. That's presumably why one restaurant customer recently left their server an Amazon gift card in place of a tip, which has TikTok viewers offering mixed commentary.