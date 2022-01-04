Amazon Employee Begs You Not To Buy Its Food In Viral TikTok

Amazon is shoppers' go-to stop for nearly everything, even groceries. In July 2021, the online store surpassed other favorite retailers like Walmart and Costco to be named America's preferred grocery store, which NJ.com attributes to shoppers' desire to stay safe during the pandemic. "COVID-19 created a perfect storm that played right into the unique strengths of Amazon's customer value proposition," the study that produced the results stated. Supermarket News projects the online grocery giant will only continue to grow, stating sales of consumable groceries will almost double by 2026.

But with shipping delays sweeping the country and CNBC saying they probably won't clear up anytime soon, demand on all online retailers has increased. TikTok user @rxggiv, presumably an Amazon employee, is encouraging customers not to purchase their groceries from Amazon in a new video featuring an employee sorting packages. The text over the video reads, "A little advice from an Amazon employee... pls stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon