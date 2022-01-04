The Reason Kroger's Chicken Salad Croissants Are Being Recalled

It is nearly impossible to be aware of the risks associated with every single food. Even more unfortunately, there are times when grocery stores themselves are unaware of safety issues inside the products stocked on their shelves. In the past month alone, there have been recalls of items such as sandwich bread, lettuce, meat, and more — and that's actually in a period of fewer reported food recalls.

If you shop at Kroger, you may have heard about recent struggles at the popular grocery chain, including a Butterball turkey recall and even suspicions that the chain might not survive 2022 due to controversy about paying employees higher wages during the pandemic. The latest item on Kroger's list of concerns is the chain's chicken salad croissant sandwiches, which are causing alarm due to one unexpected ingredient that could cause a serious allergic reaction among some customers.