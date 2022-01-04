Coffee Lovers Won't Want To Miss This Peet's January Deal

We're now a few days into the new year, meaning we're also a few days into making good on those New Year's resolutions we set for ourselves at the start of 2022. Perhaps you've begun a new exercise regimen, or are participating in Dry January in an effort to cut down on your alcohol intake. Or maybe your New Year's resolution is to simply spend more time doing the things you love – something Day Designer says can ultimately improve your outlook on life – and if two of the things you love are sipping on a cup of coffee and saving money, we've got some great news. The popular California-based java shop Peet's Coffee is kicking off the new year with a sweet deal that will score some customers a beverage from the chain at absolutely no cost at all.

According to PR Newswire, the limited-time offer is available exclusively to Peet's Coffee fanatics that sign up for their Peetnik Rewards program anytime between Wednesday, January 5 and Tuesday, January 11. Customers simply need to download the Peet's mobile app and use the promo code "LUCKY" during registration to earn one free drink of any size. You may be hesitant to clutter up your phone with yet another restaurant's app, but with the Food XP reporting that prices for Peet's coffee beverages can range anywhere between $2.60 and $6.50, this one might be worth the download.