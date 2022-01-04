Coffee Lovers Won't Want To Miss This Peet's January Deal
We're now a few days into the new year, meaning we're also a few days into making good on those New Year's resolutions we set for ourselves at the start of 2022. Perhaps you've begun a new exercise regimen, or are participating in Dry January in an effort to cut down on your alcohol intake. Or maybe your New Year's resolution is to simply spend more time doing the things you love – something Day Designer says can ultimately improve your outlook on life – and if two of the things you love are sipping on a cup of coffee and saving money, we've got some great news. The popular California-based java shop Peet's Coffee is kicking off the new year with a sweet deal that will score some customers a beverage from the chain at absolutely no cost at all.
According to PR Newswire, the limited-time offer is available exclusively to Peet's Coffee fanatics that sign up for their Peetnik Rewards program anytime between Wednesday, January 5 and Tuesday, January 11. Customers simply need to download the Peet's mobile app and use the promo code "LUCKY" during registration to earn one free drink of any size. You may be hesitant to clutter up your phone with yet another restaurant's app, but with the Food XP reporting that prices for Peet's coffee beverages can range anywhere between $2.60 and $6.50, this one might be worth the download.
New Peetnik Rewards members can redeem their coupon on one of Peet's new churro-inspired beverages
If getting a free drink from Peet's Coffee wasn't already a great way to ring in the new year, PR Newswire reports that the chain also has a new winter menu for customers to indulge in throughout the first few months of 2022. Available now until March 8, the java shop's new offerings include five hand-crafted beverages featuring the "bold and comforting," sweet, cinnamony flavors of churros, which Peet's Coffee's Senior Beverage Innovator Patrick Main says will offer customers "relief from winter's chill."
New additions include the Churro Latte and Churro Macchiato, as well as the Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Oatmilk, which is perfect for those looking to follow more of a plant-based diet in the new year. Peetnik Rewards members ordering their coffee from the Peet's mobile app can also have the option of choosing a Churro Mocha – an espresso beverage that is "reminiscent of warm-cocoa-dipped churros" – or the Cinnamon Black Tie, which gives the chain's Black Tie drink a cinnamony twist thanks to the addition of cinnamon syrup-infused Baridi Cold Brew. Customers looking to fuel up with something besides coffee may be interested in the protein-heavy Turkey Bacon & Egg White Sandwich.
Peetnik Rewards members registering for the program between January 5 and January 11 have the option of redeeming their free beverage coupon on any of the chain's new drinks. Existing members, meanwhile, will be rewarded with bonus points. Happy sipping!