The January 2022 Aldi Finds Include Plenty Of Plant-Based Options
Each month, Aldi, the Germany-based discount supermarket, aims to surprise and please its customers with deals that it refers to as "Aldi Finds." Aldi Finds are Aldi's way of presenting its shoppers with what it sees as "trendy new products," while at the same time taking the opportunity to evaluate whether or not to turn those new products into part of the store's "everyday selection." Aldi Finds range from "unique foods and home goods to unexpected finds like clothing items and pet accessories," and they tend to be tied to a particular season or theme.
This month's Aldi Finds, of which we were fortunate enough to have gotten a sneak peak, don't really seem to follow any one particular theme, but rather several, with plenty of plant-based options among them. The only caveat we have is that Aldi anticipates that it may experience shipping delays as a result of supply chain disruptions, so some of the Aldi Finds may arrive "later than intended or after our posted on-sale dates" (via Aldi's website).
Easy, healthy frozen meals
Sure, you love to cook. But it's also comforting to know that on those nights when you don't much feel like cooking, you can still enjoy a healthy plant-based meal in minutes. If that's your way of thinking, then you'll be happy to know that there are quite a few healthy plant-based options among January's Aldi Finds that make dinner as simple as grabbing a box out of your freezer and popping its contents into your microwave.
From Earth Grown brand, there are the Vegan "Chik'n" & Pepper Burritos ($3.99), the Vegan Mushroom Risotto or Lentil Veggie Burgers ($3.99), and the Tofu Cubes in Barbecue or Sesame Ginger flavor (pictured above, $3.29), all of which are expected to be available starting January 5 at participating Aldi stores. From Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen, there is the Cauliflower Crust Pizza topped with Roasted Vegetables ($5.35), which is also expected to be available at participating Aldi stores as of January 5.
Savory snacks
If you've come in search of crunchy, savory snacks for the most appetizing prices, then you're in luck. There are several stellar snack-worthy Aldi Finds that fit the plant-based bill. Among the crunchy savory snack finds for January are Herr's Cheese Curls in two mouth-watering flavors (Jalapeno Poppers and Buffalo Blue Cheese), which will be available for $2.19 at your local participating Aldi starting on January 26. If you don't think you can wait that long, Clancy's Bagel Chips in Roasted Garlic or Sea Salt flavors will be available on January 19 for $1.99 per six-ounce bag. Also becoming available on January 19 are Clancy's Popcorn in either Buttery or Dill Pickle flavors at $1.98 per 7.5-ounce bag, and Clancy's Naturally Flavored Original Onion Snack Rings at $1.79 per 6-ounce bag.
Of course, sometimes you just want a good savory snack to really sink your teeth into. If that's the case, may we suggest the L'oven brand Fresh Pretzel Bites? These artisan-quality, handcrafted bites come in a 13.75 ounce fresh-pack with the salt stored separately. They're expected in participating Aldi stores on January 26 for the price of $4.99. In a similar vein, Appetitos Soft Pretzel six-packs, pictured above, will become available on January 26 for $2.39 apiece.
Plant-based, keto-approved
Perhaps the most difficult aspect of following the keto diet plan is figuring out which foods are actually acceptable and which are not. But you don't have to worry about all that, with products that are labeled as keto-friendly or keto-approved. Aldi has a few of these among its January Aldi Finds, all of which are plant-based and due to land on participating Aldi shelves as of January 12. First, there's the Birch Benders brand Keto Pancake Mix in Regular or Chocolate Chip flavors. A 10-ounce bag will run you $5.98. Then there are the L'oven Fresh Keto-Friendly Bagels, which will run you $3.99 for five 3-ounce bagels. And let's not forget the Sundae Shoppe Keto Ice Cream in various flavors for $3.99 per pint.
Of course, you don't have to worry about whether avocado is keto friendly because ... it is, any way you slice it. That makes the Season's Choice frozen Avocado Chunks an easy choice. Ten-ounce bags should be available for $2.99 at participating Aldi stores starting on January 12.
Valentine's Day essentials
Aldi has included a number of Valentine's Day essentials in its January Aldi Finds. Starting on January 19, you should be able to find Reggano double-heart-shaped Valentine's Day Pasta at $1.99 for a 16-ounce package. Then there are all the Valentine's Day-appropriate desserts among January's Aldi Finds, starting with Benton's Shortbread Hearts in Cherry or Strawberry flavors (2.29 for 12 cookie hearts). Also from Benton's brand, there are 15.25-ounce packes of Red Velvet Sandwich Creme cookies for $1.99. From Two-Bite brand, there are a set of a dozen assorted Valentine's Day Mini Cupcakes ($2.89 per dozen). All are expected to be available at participating Aldi locations starting on January 19, except for the mini-cupcakes, which are expected to be on Aldi shelves by January 12.
But perhaps you want to "bake your own" Valentine's Day cookies? If so, then you'll be happy to learn that Pillsbury's Valentine's Day heart-shaped ready-to-bake Sugar Cookie Dough will be available starting on January 19 at $2.59 (for 20 cookies), not including frosting, sprinkles, and other decorations. Feel free to wash all of these Valentine's Day treats with a cup of Barissimo brand fair trade certified Chocolate Strawberry-flavored coffee — or any other flavor included among the 12 Valentine's Day-themed K-cups (for use with Keurig coffee brewing machines) for $6.99.
Plant-based adult beverages
There are a lot of reasons why plant-based eating has become such a movement of late, but for those who prioritize having the freedom to enjoy an adult beverage now and then, it certainly cannot hurt that both beer (which is made from grains) and wine (which is made from grapes) are legit plant-based. Happily, January's Aldi Finds include both. In terms of beer, participating Aldi stores are expected to be selling Brecken Hefeweizen 6-packs for $6.49 starting on January 19.
In terms of wine, Aldi expects to have bottles of Petit Vanilla Bean wine in stock at participating locations as of January 19. These can be had for $7.99 per bottle. Finally, starting on January 26, Aldi expects to be stocking bottles of The Chocolate Cellar Chocolate Red Wine, priced at $7.99 per bottle — which, come to think of it, you can also consider to be a Valentine's Day essential!