The January 2022 Aldi Finds Include Plenty Of Plant-Based Options

Each month, Aldi, the Germany-based discount supermarket, aims to surprise and please its customers with deals that it refers to as "Aldi Finds." Aldi Finds are Aldi's way of presenting its shoppers with what it sees as "trendy new products," while at the same time taking the opportunity to evaluate whether or not to turn those new products into part of the store's "everyday selection." Aldi Finds range from "unique foods and home goods to unexpected finds like clothing items and pet accessories," and they tend to be tied to a particular season or theme.

This month's Aldi Finds, of which we were fortunate enough to have gotten a sneak peak, don't really seem to follow any one particular theme, but rather several, with plenty of plant-based options among them. The only caveat we have is that Aldi anticipates that it may experience shipping delays as a result of supply chain disruptions, so some of the Aldi Finds may arrive "later than intended or after our posted on-sale dates" (via Aldi's website).