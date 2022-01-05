Reddit Is In Love With This Costco Vanilla Ice Cream

Over the years, we've come to enjoy pretty innovative ice cream flavors. Thanks to the Milk Bar dessert wizard Christina Tosi, you can now eat cereal milk, pie, and birthday cake flavored ice creams. While the world is pushing the boundaries of what ice cream can be, YouGovAmerica found that most Americans still prefer the classics — chocolate and vanilla — with vanilla being the second most-loved ice cream.

Considering vanilla ice cream is as simple as an ice cream can be, there's no room to hide any flaws in the ice cream. Done right, it can beat all other ice cream flavors — but even the slightest flaw can be glaring. Interestingly enough, Costco seems to have nailed its Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream. Fans are loving Costco's vanilla ice cream so much that it's inspired a Reddit thread praising in its favor. Some even called it the best ice cream they've ever had.

"You can really taste the difference between the cheap grocery store brand of basic vanilla ice cream and the Costco premium vanilla ice cream," wrote one user. Others mostly agreed that the ice cream was also good value for money, especially compared to other vanilla ice creams that you'd find in supermarkets. As it turns out, the ice cream's raving reviews might have something to do with its "Super Premium" label.