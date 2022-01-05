The Rock Celebrated New Year's With A Giant French Toast Creation

French toast is one of those foods that just elicit thoughts about heartiness, the perfect bite of sweetness, and an all-around good time had by all. It's impossible to find a breakfast or brunch menu at a restaurant without this delicious and fluffy dish (something The Breakfast Shoppe notes has been around since Ancient Roman times). Nowadays, you'll find French toast comes with a wide variety of toppings. From extra sweet things like chocolate fudge and whipped cream to more savory items like bacon and butter–folks truly can't get enough of it.

Something that adds to the allure of French toast is that it's also easy to recreate it at home with recipes they've found online that only ask for simple ingredients. One person that can't get enough of French toast is famed actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Johnson welcomed in the New Year in a big way thanks impart to his private chef, Chef Rocky, who made for him "the world's most delicious French toast," Rock Toast (via Instagram).