Penn Station Says Happy New Year With Free Fries

According to QSR Magazine, Penn Station East Coast Subs is offering a "Happy New Year from our President" promotion. The fast-casual restaurant is giving its customers free French fries as a delightful new year treat. The franchise is revered for its sub sandwiches, grilled meats, and hand-squeezed lemonade, but per Craig Dunaway, president of Penn Station, "Our fresh-cut fries are a customer favorite, and this is a great way to thank customers for a great holiday season and kick off 2022."

The company doesn't just give back to its customers, according to the Penn Station website, since 2014 the company has been "fully funding the National Down Syndrome Adoption." Not only that, but they also do an annual recognition and gifting to a superior student-athlete, which may include a scholarship, and they participate in a Random Acts of Kindness program.

Compared to these generous acts, the new year promotion seems like small fries, and that's exactly what you'll get with the purchase of any Penn Station East Coast Subs sandwich. If you want to take advantage of this new year promo, you must act quickly! The offer is only available through January 10th.