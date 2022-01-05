Cinnaholic Is Bringing Back Two Fan-Favorite Pastries

Anyone that has been wandering around the mall food court looking for a sweet treat has likely stumbled into the delightful smells of Cinnabon. There's a reason why Cinnabon's cinnamon rolls are so delicious, but it's no longer the only chain out there serving this delicious baked good. There's also Cinnaholic where you can customize your roll to your heart's content, and the website says that their products are dairy-free, lactose-free, and egg-free — so the chain is a great place for vegans to check out.

Fans of Cinnaholic already know about all of the tasty flavor combinations and love the tall pile of toppings you can get on each roll. If you've been craving the OGs like Cinnaholic's Shake, Rattle, & Roll or Very Berry flavors, then you're in luck as these two fan-favorite pastries will be returning as part of the winter menu, according to QSR Magazine.

The descriptions, as noted on the official website, sound delicious. The Shake, Rattle, & Roll is covered with peanut butter frosting in addition to peanut butter cups (which are homemade!), bananas, and pretzels, giving a nice crunch that complements the creamy spread. The Very Berry Roll comes with strawberries, blueberries, raspberry jam, and powdered sugar, but the best part of this option might not be the fruit at all. The Very Berry Roll also has crème brûlée frosting that truly makes this flavor combo out of this world.