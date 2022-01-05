Cinnaholic Is Bringing Back Two Fan-Favorite Pastries
Anyone that has been wandering around the mall food court looking for a sweet treat has likely stumbled into the delightful smells of Cinnabon. There's a reason why Cinnabon's cinnamon rolls are so delicious, but it's no longer the only chain out there serving this delicious baked good. There's also Cinnaholic where you can customize your roll to your heart's content, and the website says that their products are dairy-free, lactose-free, and egg-free — so the chain is a great place for vegans to check out.
Fans of Cinnaholic already know about all of the tasty flavor combinations and love the tall pile of toppings you can get on each roll. If you've been craving the OGs like Cinnaholic's Shake, Rattle, & Roll or Very Berry flavors, then you're in luck as these two fan-favorite pastries will be returning as part of the winter menu, according to QSR Magazine.
The descriptions, as noted on the official website, sound delicious. The Shake, Rattle, & Roll is covered with peanut butter frosting in addition to peanut butter cups (which are homemade!), bananas, and pretzels, giving a nice crunch that complements the creamy spread. The Very Berry Roll comes with strawberries, blueberries, raspberry jam, and powdered sugar, but the best part of this option might not be the fruit at all. The Very Berry Roll also has crème brûlée frosting that truly makes this flavor combo out of this world.
What else you should know about Cinnaholic's winter menu
Although the Shake, Rattle, & Roll and Very Berry Roll options won't be around permanently, you'll have a few months to snag them from your local Cinnaholic. Bake Mag reports that these two products will be available from January 4 until the end of March. In addition to these flavors, Bake Mag and QSR Magazine both share that King Cakes will also be available for purchase in February (the traditional time they're around for Mardi Gras season), and Cinnaholic will be adding a few more toppings to customize your ideal cinnamon roll as part of the new seasonal menu. These toppings include cookies, brownies, and banana bread, so you can have two desserts all in one delicious bite.
If you're looking for something else different from Cinnaholic that you can find permanently, there's one more piece of news. You can also buy Baby Buns by the dozen or in packs of three, and they come with your choice of one type of frosting, based on information found on the company's website. But, if you don't feel like trekking out to buy cinnamon rolls this winter, try making your own at home with the help of this easy cinnamon roll recipe or this s'mores cinnamon roll recipe that will warm you up all season long.