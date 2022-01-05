White Castle Just Debuted 2 New Menu Items

After 100 years, White Castle's tiny, craveable sliders are still going strong. Decades before you were able to frequent a Burger King or McDonald's, people hankering for a quick bite were chowing down on miniature burgers at this casual joint. And while there are numerous fast-food chains that revolve around the simple pairing of a beef patty and a bun, only White Castle can claim to be the chain that invented the fast-food hamburger, per the official White Castle website.

With 357 locations across the country, this Ohio-based brand has garnered a loyal cult following, per Rentech Digital. Not only have there been White Castle weddings, with one featuring a slider-shaped cake, but there's even a movie named after this historic burger chain. And let's not forget about the song "White Castle Blues," written by The Smithereens.

If you, like many, are a longtime fan of this beloved chain, we've got some good news for you: White Castle is bringing back two fan-favorite items and introducing two new items to its menu, per a press release from the chain. Get ready to feel "the Crave!"