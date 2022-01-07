Jamba Has Good News For Plant-Based Smoothie Fans

Smoothie chain Jamba is ringing in the new year with a just-launched beverage called The Go Getter. In a press release, the company explains that the new offering is a vegan combination of matcha green tea, mango, kale, orange juice, and a vegetable and fruit juice blend. Each green-hued smoothie will fill you with three servings of vegetables, as well as a bounty of vitamins A and C to "support immunity," the brand says.

Not into the combination of kale and tropical flavors? Jamba has also brought back two vegan iced beverages — the Gotcha Matcha and the Bold 'n Cold Brew, each with the option of adding plant-based foam on top — to its permanent menu. You can round out your plant-forward Jamba meal with meatless food offerings, such as the Impossible breakfast sausage Handwich and the spring veggie egg bake. You're not imagining it: Jamba isn't the only national food chain to have begun introducing menu items containing zero or fewer animal products in recent months.