How To Score A Free Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

If you're looking to make a quick stop for a burger and fries, Wendy's is one of your best choices. In terms of sales, it's actually one of the largest fast food chains in the United States, coming in second only to McDonald's (via Eat This, Not That!), and it's one of the only ones where you can find a baked potato on the menu.

From the famous Frosty to delectable french fries, the chain has something for just about everyone. Like its competitors, Wendy's has also launched its own app in recent years, and customers who create an account can score daily offers. This already sounds great, but it gets even better this winter.

All through the months of January and February, customers with the Wendy's app can get free fries once a week, with any purchase (via People Magazine). Wendy's hamburgers are also buy one, get one for $1 through the end of January. We know you're already planning your next trip, but you'll want to know about this other offer too before you head out the door.