The Sweet Reason Alex Guarnaschelli Gave A Shout-Out To Harold Moore's Coconut Cakes

Alex Guarnaschelli loves a good cause. According to Serendipity Social, the judge on Food Network's competition show "Chopped" has a big heart and a lot of compassion for others and their struggles. She's an advocate for organizations like Alex's Lemonade Stand, Wellness in the Schools, and Share Our Strength. Per E! Online, she also supports causes like the nonprofit Vitamin Angels, which provides prenatal vitamins and nutritional items to pregnant women on a global scale. The celebrity chef told the outlet that when she was asked to get involved and help the organization raise awareness, "It's the kind of call you love to get."

Guarnaschelli went on to further explain, "Because I know when I was pregnant, I was like, 'I'm a chef, shouldn't I know what I should [eat]?' But how do you know? How do you feel good? I feel like when you're pregnant or you're the parent to a small child, you have so many questions. Now imagine if you were in a remote community with limited resources. I can't imagine." The culinary expert definitely has a great perspective, and now the cooking star has taken to Instagram to give her buddy Harold Moore and his delicious coconut cakes a shout-out for a sweet reason that speaks her love language of giving back and supporting those in need.