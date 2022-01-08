This Is Why Snow Alerts Cause Bread-And-Milk Anxiety

People tend to hoard some strange things when winter is coming. Those first few flakes of snow might have you pocketing condiments or being frugal with your takeout containers or accepting more than your usual amount of free tote bags. Khaleesi wandered the seven kingdoms carrying around three unhatched dragon eggs, for crying out loud. And yet, for some reason, stockpiling bread, milk, and maybe even regular (non-dragon) eggs has become the norm for winter storm prep. When the alerts say that snow is on its way, people get positively anxious about making it to the store for these basic, perishable essentials. So, what's up? Are we wisely worrying, or is a mob mentality making us act irrationally?

The answer might be a little bit of both, according to How Stuff Works. When the weather makes it impossible for you to get to the store, or for Postmates to get to your doorstep, you're going to need to keep yourself fed at home; buying a few extra supplies when you hear a storm is coming is probably a smart move. But, as How Stuff Works puts it, "if you're buying multiples of milk, yet fully expect your electricity to go out, there's probably an emotional rather than practical motivation at work." Perishable items only last a few days, after all, so panic-buying more milk and bread than you can consume before they expire might mean you're in crazy-Khaleesi territory.