This Viral TikTok Hack Gives You A Perfectly Round Chocolate Chip Cookie

Few things are better than the aroma of chocolate chip cookies filling your home. In addition to being a signal of what's soon to come — a delicious snack of fresh, warm cookies – Huffington Post reports that just the aroma of those delectable baked goods can also invoke feelings of nostalgia thanks to a phenomenon called "odor-evoked biographical memory." Perhaps you're transported back to your grandmother's house when you get a whiff of those sweet treats, and the ding of the oven timer might be the only thing that can break your trance.

The alert triggers excitement inside of you knowing that you finally get to sink your teeth into one (or five) of those bad boys, though it can quickly fade as you pull the baking sheet out of the oven and realize your chocolate chip cookies hardly have the appearance of the ones your grandma baked for you as a child — or are even close to resembling the ones you see online.

Now, we would never condone throwing away cookies for any reason, especially just for the mere fact of being aesthetically off. However, there's no denying the sense of satisfaction that comes from whipping up a batch of Instagram-ready baked goods. How do those Instagrammers do it every time? TikTok user @babychrismom may have found the answer, which they revealed in a post to the social media platform last month. Here's what they do to get perfect chocolate chip cookies every time.