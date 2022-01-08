The Bizarre Way Gordon Ramsay Crashed His Daughter's Date

Can you imagine trying to date Gordon Ramsay's daughter? Dealing with dad is definitely an intimidating notion for any prospective boyfriend navigating the dating landscape, but Gordon Ramsay? The celebrity chef, famous for his fiery temper and terrifying tongue-lashings, has certainly racked up an impressive list of people who are fine with staying far away from him. TV personalities can avoid the maverick chef, but that's not so easy for someone who wants to date one of his daughters.

As a dad, Gordon Ramsay is no pushover (go figure). He and his wife Tana are rather strict, according to Hello Magazine. They don't allow swearing in their house, insist that their kids eat healthy foods, and limit their screen time. They don't even let them fly in first class with them when they travel! Their efforts to instill a good work ethic in their children seem to be successful — as the Daily Record notes, the four eldest Ramsays are all gainfully employed. Tilly, the second youngest Ramsay, has even published her own cookbook. But as Gordon's recent behavior shows, the chef may be uniquely controlling when it comes to his kids' romantic pursuits.