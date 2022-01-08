Chicken Alfredo Pizzas Are Being Recalled Due To This Undeclared Allergen

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a recall on frozen, not-fully-cooked Chicken Alfredo pizzas produced by Kettle River Products between December 12 and January 3. Kettle River Products discovered that they had inadvertently used labels intended for a different product on these pizzas, and notified the FSIS, who issued the recall. It's considered a Class II Low-Risk recall, which means "there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from use of the product."

The lot codes — which are stamped on the product packaging, near the bottom — for these incorrectly labeled pizzas are 21343, 21349, 21362 and 22011. The recalled items also bear the establishment number (which can be found inside the USDA mark of inspection) of P-04203.

The problem: wheat. The Kettle River chicken Alfredo pizzas in question bear labels that do not include wheat as an ingredient, even though the products does indeed contain it. Wheat is one of the eight most common known food allergens, and food allergies are no joke. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 32 million Americans suffer from food allergies, which can produce symptoms like swelling, itching, difficulty breathing, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and the most severe reaction, per Mayo Clinic, anaphylaxis.