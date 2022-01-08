Dunkin's New Omelet Bites Are Getting Mixed Reviews On Reddit

Like many popular chains, Dunkin' kicked off 2022 by introducing a slew of new menu items for customers to try. Since January 5, Dunkin' lovers have had the option of jump-starting their days with either a hot cup of limited-batch Winter Blend Coffee or the new Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte (via the Dunkin' website), the latter of which is probably particularly appealing to coffee drinkers that continue to chug down cold java even as the temperatures are rapidly decreasing in some parts of the country.

Dunkin' didn't forget about customers seeking out its famous donuts, either. For them, it created a Stroopwafel Donut that consists of a classic chocolate frosted donut with a mini Stroopwafel cookie on top. Additionally, the Northeastern coffee giant released a Chive & Onion version of Stuffed Bagel Minis, as well as a brand new sustenance option: Omelet Bites.

Somewhat reminiscent of Starbucks' Egg Bites, Dunkin's version of the bite-sized snack is offered in two flavors, Bacon & Cheddar and Egg White & Veggie, and are served in sets of two for the recommended price of $4.49 (via Chew Boom). Several Dunkin' fans have already given the protein-packed treat a try in the days since its debut, liked Reddit user u/B0bFudge, who recently took to the social media platform to talk to other customers about the dish. "Anybody like Dunkin's New [Omelet] Bites," the Redditor asked in a post on January 7 that led to a lengthy discussion about the meal.