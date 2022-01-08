Dunkin's New Omelet Bites Are Getting Mixed Reviews On Reddit
Like many popular chains, Dunkin' kicked off 2022 by introducing a slew of new menu items for customers to try. Since January 5, Dunkin' lovers have had the option of jump-starting their days with either a hot cup of limited-batch Winter Blend Coffee or the new Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte (via the Dunkin' website), the latter of which is probably particularly appealing to coffee drinkers that continue to chug down cold java even as the temperatures are rapidly decreasing in some parts of the country.
Dunkin' didn't forget about customers seeking out its famous donuts, either. For them, it created a Stroopwafel Donut that consists of a classic chocolate frosted donut with a mini Stroopwafel cookie on top. Additionally, the Northeastern coffee giant released a Chive & Onion version of Stuffed Bagel Minis, as well as a brand new sustenance option: Omelet Bites.
Somewhat reminiscent of Starbucks' Egg Bites, Dunkin's version of the bite-sized snack is offered in two flavors, Bacon & Cheddar and Egg White & Veggie, and are served in sets of two for the recommended price of $4.49 (via Chew Boom). Several Dunkin' fans have already given the protein-packed treat a try in the days since its debut, liked Reddit user u/B0bFudge, who recently took to the social media platform to talk to other customers about the dish. "Anybody like Dunkin's New [Omelet] Bites," the Redditor asked in a post on January 7 that led to a lengthy discussion about the meal.
Many fans think Dunkin's new Omelet Bites are too expensive
Dunkin's Omelet Bites are full of protein – something that the American Society for Nutrition says can be especially beneficial for muscle health and weight loss when consumed at breakfast time. But despite this fact, many of the java shop's fans aren't exactly crazy about the chain's protein-heavy new addition to its menu, as evidenced by the discussion that ensued after Reddit user u/B0bFudge posted about the dish.
"I think they're not bad, but not worth the price," the Redditor said, which seems to be the general consensus around the meal. "I loved them, but don't think they're worth paying over $4 for," u/it_me_the_rd concurred. Reddit user u/par337 was a bit harsher about the cost of the Omelet Bites, calling them "a complete rip off." Taste was another point of contention. Reddit user u/ArawakMan said the Bacon & Cheddar Omelet Bites were "surprisingly good," and ultimately rated them an 8 out of 10. Others weren't quite as pleased. "I was grossed out after I tried both of them. Definitely not for me," u/squishluv shared.
There does appear to be one saving grace about Dunkin's new Omelet Bites: the free drink coupon that members of the chain's rewards program get when purchasing the bites (via the Dunkin' website). However, this deal only lasts through January 11, so if you're a DD Perks member trying to justify shelling out $5, now may be the best time to give them a try.