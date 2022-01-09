Jimmy John's Fans Won't Want To Miss This BOGO 50% Off Deal

Whether you're a fast-food fanatic or strictly reserve the drive-thru for the occasions when your refrigerator is completely bare, you probably have a go-to meal that you order every single time you visit your favorite chain. There's absolutely nothing wrong with this, though, as it is the beginning of a new year, you may also be reflecting on your life and looking for ways to break out of your usual routine. Trying something new from your beloved fast food joint is one small way to shake things up that Life Hack says can actually have some major benefits, like instilling a sense of accomplishment and delight, and even making you more interesting. At the same time, however, straying away from your usual can be a little nerve-racking, as you could ultimately end up wasting money on a new-to-you menu item that is less than ideal.

Fortunately, for fans of the popular sub shop Jimmy John's, there is a great deal going on that will help take some of the risk out of breaking up the everyday monotony in life by trying something new from the chain's vast menu of delicious sandwiches. Per Brand Eating, the freaky fast eatery is currently running a buy one, get one 50% off promotion on the regular and giant-sized subs, giving you the opportunity to get both your usual order and something you've never had before at a fraction of the price.