The Food Show You Forgot Bob Saget Appeared On

Bob Saget, everyone's favorite dad from the sitcom "Full House" and host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," died in a Florida hotel, according to a report from TMZ. The Orange County, Florida Sheriff's office shared the sad news on Twitter, writing, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." Saget was 65.

TMZ shared that Saget was in Florida as part of a stand-up comedy tour and had just completed a show in Jacksonville before heading to Orlando. The comedian had taken to Twitter to share his excitement to be back onstage, writing after his Jacksonville show, "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight."

While many of us will forever remember him as "Full House"'s Danny Tanner, the wholesome dad of D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle, Saget leaves behind a legacy of laughter that extends to the culinary world. You may not recall, but the "How I Met Your Mother" narrator appeared on a food show with a chef everyone wants to beat, bringing his humor and wit to the kitchen for what sounds like a recipe for giggle fits of gastronomic proportions.