Milk Bar's Latest Creation Puts A Thick, Buttery Twist On Pancake Stacks

If you can't imagine a weekend without a plate full of slapjacks, Milk Bar has the perfect dessert for you. Unveiled in early January 2022, the Pancake Cake combines Milk Bar's pastry expertise with a classic breakfast favorite to make your wildest dreams come true. Imagine the biggest stack of pancakes you've ever seen, frosted to perfection and, even better, served for dessert after the main course.

Milk Bar posted a video of the cake on Instagram showing the cake being drizzled with maple syrup, a single pat of butter on top. If you're as excited as Milk Bar's Instagram followers, you're somewhere between heart eyes and "SCREAMING CRYING." Don't worry, we're right there with you. In an attempt to satisfy our craving, we learned more about the new Milk Bar delicacy – it didn't quite do the trick, but now we know exactly what to look forward to once we get our hands on the Pancake Cake.