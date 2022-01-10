Milk Bar's Latest Creation Puts A Thick, Buttery Twist On Pancake Stacks
If you can't imagine a weekend without a plate full of slapjacks, Milk Bar has the perfect dessert for you. Unveiled in early January 2022, the Pancake Cake combines Milk Bar's pastry expertise with a classic breakfast favorite to make your wildest dreams come true. Imagine the biggest stack of pancakes you've ever seen, frosted to perfection and, even better, served for dessert after the main course.
Milk Bar posted a video of the cake on Instagram showing the cake being drizzled with maple syrup, a single pat of butter on top. If you're as excited as Milk Bar's Instagram followers, you're somewhere between heart eyes and "SCREAMING CRYING." Don't worry, we're right there with you. In an attempt to satisfy our craving, we learned more about the new Milk Bar delicacy – it didn't quite do the trick, but now we know exactly what to look forward to once we get our hands on the Pancake Cake.
What's in it?
According to a Milk Bar Instagram Story, the Pancake Cake was inspired by late-night diners, where you can get a stack of pancakes any time of the day or night, and no one's going to tell you to lay off the syrup. The Pancake Cake is made up of layers of thick pancakes held together by maple frosting and cookie butter whose flavors and textures are enhanced by a brown butter crumb. Like other Milk Bar cakes, it's not overly frosted; instead, topping it off is a thin layer of maple syrup glaze. And of course, no pancake experience would be complete without a "slab o' butter" on top, and despite its cake form, this pancake doesn't skimp on the butter.
This cake can be enjoyed cold or warmed up, and the Milk Bar website suggests pairing it with a hot cup of coffee. You can store it in the freezer for up to a month if you're trying to pace yourself. On the other hand, this cake sounds perfect for breakfast, post-dinner dessert, or anything in between.