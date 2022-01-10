Alex Guarnaschelli Has Twitter Fired Up Over Her Bond Hot Take

Alex Guarnaschelli's new show, "Alex vs America" involves good-natured culinary battles, so to speak. But the celebrity chef seems intent on using her Twitter account to incite conflict, at least where the "Bond" franchise is concerned. Recently, Guarnaschelli took to Twitter to opine about her favorite 007 actor. "Daniel Craig is the best. Better than Connery. SEND," she commented, sharing a post that was in agreement with her. While most people can agree that Craig is pretty great, some rabid Connery lovers took offense to these fightin' words.

In response to the flurry of comments she received, the star chef added in another Tweet, "Respectfully speaking, if you think Connery was the best Bond, why speculate about how he could play it more like Craig did? There's no comparison," the chef pointed out, and added, "To each his/her/their own. That said, Craig is the best Bond."

There's no shortage of people agreeing with Guarnaschelli, either. Twitter user Amela Hall wrote, "Agree! Daniel Craig as James Bond was the best!" And another fan, Millie Miller, concurred, noting that Craig is a "more modern Bond, and those blue eyes!" Still, the chef's comments left the Twitterverse, "shaken, not stirred."